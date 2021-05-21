USD/JPY fades after April FOMC minutes hint at tapering, remains range bound.

Treasury rates drift lower as yields reverse Wednesday’s FOMC gains.

Japan April annual CPI negative in headline and core, a prime BOJ concern.

Wednesday’s Federal Reserve minutes demonstrated once again market sensitivity to rate signals from the central bank and traders’ fears of missing the potential surge in interest rates and the dollar when that first notice of a change in policy arrives.

This quote hit the wires. “A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”

In all the Fed’s pandemic public record, it was the first mention of tapering, though without the talismanic word, and markets ran with the possibility. However, they did not go very far.

Treasury yields and the dollar moved in tandem after the 2:00 pm release with the 10-year return adding 4 basis points, the dollar gaining in every major pair and equities tumbling sharply.

The wording of the statement was reminiscent of Chair Jerome Powell’s famous comment last June when he said the Fed was not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.

Well, a few of the FOMC members, number unknown as always in the minutes, are apparently thinking about discussing a purchase taper when the economic time is appropriate.

“At some point is a long way from imminent, particularly as the meeting came before the dismal April job numbers two weeks later.

As the surprise wore off markets reconsidered and concluded that nothing of substance had changed. From the April payrolls numbers it was obvious that the Fed’s preeminent concerns for employment had not been met.

Thursday’s trading reversed Wednesday's conclusions. The 10-year yield dropped 5 points, equities added back almost exactly their prior losses and the dollar drifted back to its previous day’s opening rates.

Treasury rates were essentially stable from Thursday to Friday. The 10-year yield had lost 1 basis point in early morning trading and the 2-year was unchanged.

The USD/JPY moved down about 15 points in Asian and European action on Friday, as the dollar lost ground against most of the majors but not all, the euro being the chief exception.

The moment for a Fed tapering has not emerged from the data. Speculation about when that might occur is not idle but it does not have sufficient statistical backing to attach more than the most general dates.

Still, something has changed. The Fed has notified the markets that the next rate move will be higher. That was always obvious, but it matters that the Fed has said so. It is the first step.

In economic performance Japanese statistics continued to disappoint.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first three months of the year dropped deeper into contraction than expected in the annualized and quarterly readings, 5.1% and 1.3%. Industrial production rose 3.4% in March but less than the 4% forecast.

Imports and exports in April were the sole bright spot, climbing 12.8% and 38%, far more than predicted and doubling and then some on the March results.

Consumer prices continued their deflationary spiral in April. National CPI fell 0.4% on the year as forecast, the seventh negative month in a row and the longest sustained decline since the middle two quarters of 2016. Core CPI slipped 0.2% annually, much worse than the 0.5% forecast and March’s 0.3% reading.

In the US the housing market remained strong with April building permits at 1.76 million not far from February’s pandemic record of 1.886 million. Housing starts remained at near record levels though April ground-breakings fell 9.5% after jumping 19.8% in March, likely from a lack of construction workers. Existing home sales in April continued to descend from their torrid rates in the fourth quarter and January but they remain the strongest in 14 years.

Initial jobless Claims dropped to a pandemic low of 444,000 in the May 14 week, evidence that the US labor market continued to mend. Continuing claims unexpectedly rose to their highest in eight weeks, as increased and extended unemployment benefits kept people from returning to work.

USD/JPY outlook

It is hard for USD/JPY traders not to be constantly looking over their shoulders at US interest rates, wondering when, perhaps inadvertently, the Fed will unleash the yield genie. The governors and Chair Jerome Powell are clearly very worried that any overt signal the economy has healed will send US rates soaring.

Mr. Powell’s unusual and repetitive formulation “substantial further progress” at the April FOMC meeting was designed to obviate any specific consideration of US economic progress. That the Fed would feel the need to avoid the substantial US improvement underlines its concerns. It seems likely that the governors would want several good payroll reports before losening the tight rein on their optimism.

American events continue to be the deciding factor. Sooner or later the US economy will satisfy the Fed’s criteria and the governors will relent, bond purchases will ease and the 10-year yield will rise towards 2%. When the 2-year yield is unshackled, the impact on the USD/JPY will be far greater than what the currency markets have seen from the limited steepening of the yield curve this year.

Rising US interest rates could easily push the USD/JPY back to 115.00.

In Japan the woeful inflation performance may push the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to action at its June 17 meeting, the prospect of such will keep a bid under the USD/JPY.

That said, the USD/JPY remains ensconced in the tight 108.60-109.60 of the past six weeks without any immediate motive for travel.

Despite the checks put on US rates by the Fed, the ultimate direction of Treasury yields and the US economy is not in doubt.

It is always possible that may change. The April payroll numbers were a shock but all other economic evidence points to an accelerating economy. On that basis the bias for the USD/JPY continues to be upward, with the timing awaiting a statistical trigger.

Japan statistics May 17–May 21

FXStreet

US statistics May 17–May 21

FXStreet

Japan statistics May 24–May 28

Tokyo CPI will give the first look ar May's price numbers. The prospect is not promising and could weigh on the yen.

FXStreet

US statistics May 24–May 28

Durable Goods Orders for April should restate the overall Retail Sales weakness and provide little market direction. Revisions to GDP rarely produce surprises but any substantial change in the 6.4% initial first quarter result will be noted. Continued improvement in Weekly Jobless Claims is important labor background information but no longer a market mover. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence number for May, normally a more optimistic reading of the US consumer than the Michigan survey, will be watched for confirmation of the unexpected weakness of the latter. Personal Income, Spending and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index for April should show smal variation from the older versions of these categories already released.

FXStreet