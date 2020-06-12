USD/JPY drops 2.0% on the week as yen safety adds to early week dollar risk losses.

Dollar boosted by Friday return as USD/JPY skips Thursday profit-taking and risk-trade.

Equites plunge the most since March in profit-taking sell off.

First quarter GDP confirms Japan's fourth recession since the financial crisis.

The USD/JPY side-stepped the general market return to risk aversion and the dollar on Thursday that was prompted by the fears of a second wave of viral infections in the US and saw the worst drop in equities since the height of the pandemic panic in March.

The dollar rose on Thursday as the equities swooned, gaining against all the majors except the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, traditional safety currencies.

But there was as much calculation as fear in the currency markets on Thursday as traders capitalized on events to take profits on three weeks of dollar losses that had removed the last of the risk premium from the March and April panic.

Stocks succumbed to concerns that small increases in hospitalizations in Texas and elsewhere could be the forerunner of a general return of the coronavirus in reopened states and might force another general economic closure. The S&P 500 lost 188.04 points, 5.89% closing at 3,002.10. The Dow lost 6.90%, 1,861.82 points ending at 25,128.17 and the Nasdaq shed 5.27%, 527.62 points to 9,492.73.

Virus fears were not the main story for equities either. Stock averages were ripe for profit taking. The S&P 500 to Monday’s close had gained 44% in ten weeks. The Thursday plunge took the average exactly to the 23.6% first Fibonacci level of the March 23 to June 8 rally.

The Dow had climbed 48% over the same period and its plummet on Thursday brought it back to 35% above the March 23 bottom and 9% below the June 8 high. The Nasdaq had reached its all-time on Wednesday finishing at 10,020.35 46% over the same March 23 low and the fall brought it to 38% above the spring low and 8% from Wednesday’s top.

Friday trading continued the overall dollar recovery with gains in all the major pairs except the USD/CAD. Equities pulled a small recovery with the Dow up 93 points at 2;15 pm on Friday.

Economic statistics added modestly to the yen improvement during the week. Results for April were dismal as expected but the forward looking Eco Watchers Survey for May which measures regional economic trends was much stronger than forecast suggesting the bottom had been traversed.

USD/JPY outlook

The general retreat of the dollar over the past three weeks has eliminated the risk-premium margin amassed during the virus panic in March. Though the safety trade advantage for the dollar is gone the emotional susceptibility to pandemic news is not, witness the Thursday rout in stocks. Even though the primary motivation for the day-long retreat was profit-taking on the 10-week rally, the speed and extent of the decline was likely exacerbated by lingering fears.

The fundamental picture for USD/JPY is neutral for the moment.

Currency markets have stopped pricing the pandemic but unlike stocks they have not embraced economic differentials. Equity levels incorporate an active and rapid recovery. In currencies such a view is restrained by two factors.

First there is limited evidence that it is true. Only the May non-farm payrolls shows an incipient strong recovery. More information is required. The May US retail sales figures on Tuesday could provide further proof if the performance is better than the 7% forecast following the 16.4% drop in April.

Second the Fed Treasury purchase program has been successful in restraining interest rates. The 10-year yield of 0.7% on Friday was less than half its 1.6% mid-February rate. The two-year return of 0.189% was about one-seventh of its pre-pandemic level of 1.4%.

In the absence of a developed or developing trend technical levels will be more important. The areas above and below the Friday close at 107.50 have been well crossed both after and before the pandemic spikes in February and March. This is explored in detail in the technical outlook section below

Japanese statistics June 8-June 12

Monday

Bank lending rose 4.8% on the year in May, better than the 3.2% prediction and April’s 2.9% increase. It was the largest monthly increase in the 19 years of the record.

First quarter GDP was -2.2% annualized and -0.6% on the quarter with -2.1% and -0.5% forecasts.

The Eco Watchers Survey which looks at regional trends, registered 36.5 in outlook and 15.5 in current assessment far ahead of the 9.5 and 10.7 predictions and the April scores of 16.6 and 7.9.

Tuesday

Machinery orders in April dropped more than projected -12% vs -8.6% on the month and -17.7% vs-14% on the year and were well below their March levels of -0.4% and -0.7%.

Friday

Industrial production fell 9.8% in April slightly more than the -9.1% forecast and the 9.1% drop in March. On the year industrial production was 15% down on a -14.4% prediction and the same decrease in March.

US statistics June 8-June 12

Wednesday

Consumer prices were a bit weaker in May than expected but recovered from April’s 0.8% decline. CPI fell 0.1% on the month vs a flat estimate. For the year they rose 0.1% following April’s 0.3% increase. Core inflation dropped 0.1%, under the 0.05% prediction and higher than the April 0.4% decrease. On the year prices were up 1.2% after April's 1.4% gain.

The Federal Reserve left the base rate target range at 0.0%-0.25% as universally expected. The bank’s economic projections, the first since last December showed a 6.5% GDP decline this year and a 5% recovery next with the fed funds rate unchanged through the end of 2022.

Chairman Powell stressed the uncertainty over the speed and strength of the recovery and said that the Fed would do all it could to restore the economy to its levels before the pandemic. It was possible in his view that the Fed and Washington might need to do more in the months ahead.

Thursday

Initial jobless claims dropped to 1.542 million, less than the 1.5 million forecast and continuing claims fell to 20.929 million, more than the 20 million prediction.

Friday

The Michigan consumer sentiment survey for May was better than anticipated: 78.9 vs a 75 forecast and April's 72.3; current conditions 87.8 vs 85 and 82.3 in April; expectations 73.1 vs 70 and 65.9 in April.

The wide differential between April and May/June economic data suggests that the earlier month was the bottom of the pandemic reaction.

In Japan machinery orders and industrial production were worse than forecast in April while bank lending and the Eco Watchers Survey for May were considerably better than predicted.

For the US initial and continuing claims, now at the end of May, improved though slightly less than anticipated. Consumer sentiment for June in the preliminary Michigan reading came in at 78.9 ahead of the 75 estimate and May’s 72.3 score, though it is a long way from the February and March scores of 101 and 89.1.

Japan statistics June 15-June 19

US statistics June 15-June 19

USD/JPY technical outlook

Friday's trading has brought the relative strength index back to neutral after last week's brush with overbought and a dip below 50 on Thursday. If trading assumes a more technical aspect in the weeks ahead in the absence of a fundamental trend the RSI will likely make a sine wave around the neutral level.

The moving averages were all crossed on Tuesday in this week's descent. The 21-day marked resistance at the high of Wednesday's trading and at 107.85 reinforces the resistance just beyond at 108.00. The 200-day average supports resistance at 108.50.

Resistance: 107.50; 108.00; 108.50; 109.20; 109.70; 110.25

Support: 107.00; 106.70; 106.00; 105.50; 104.50

USD/JPY sentiment poll

Friday's gains in the USD/JPY and the strong bounce from the 106.70 support line have reversed last week's bearish tendency in the one week and one month outlook. Neither is strongly bullish with forecasts at closing market on Friday. The neutral one quarter view with no movement in the forecast indicates the lack of a fundamental trend. There are plentiful and recent resistance and support lines to restrain trading in the week ahead in the absence of fundamental developments.