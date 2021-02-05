Nonfarm Payrolls as expected in January at 49,000, unemployment better at 6.3%

US Jobless Claims, Manufacturing and Services Employment PMIs beat forecasts.

Break of descending channel on January 27 confirmed.

Technical and fundamental aspects aligned to move higher.

USD/JPY 2.2% higher on the year and 2.8% from January low.

FXStreet Forecast Poll sees limited gains for the USD/JPY.

Nonfarm Payrolls did not deliver the coup de grace to the notion that the US economy, weakened by the California lockdown was headed for a prolonged spell of poor to nonexistent job creation and slow growth. Forecast at 50,000, January payrolls came in almost on target at 49,000, though the unemployment rate fell to 6.3% from 6.7%. The range of estimates had been unusually wide from -250,000 to 400,000.

In light of ADP's 174,000 new workers on a 49,000 forecast and after an excellent week of US January statistics, including Manufacturing Employment PMI at an 18-month high and Jobless Claims at a nine-week low, data suggeted a much more vibrant and expansionary economy than would have been considered possible a few weeks ago.

The dollar had followed the economic lead rising above 105.00 on Monday for the first time since November 13 and confirming the descending formation break of January 27. The USD/JPY is 2.2% higher than the 2021 open and 2.8% above the year's low of 102.61 on January 5.

The USD/JPY was unchanged after the payroll report, having opened Friday at 105.55, exactly where it was an hour after NFP.

Rising Treasury rates added to the positive atmosphere for the dollar with the 10-year trading to 1.158% on Friday just over the highest post-March close of 1.138%.

Japanese statistics provided no reasons to buy the yen and all the trading action came from the dollar side. Manufacturing and Services PMI from Jibun Bank remained in contraction in January. The best that could be said for consumer spending is that it did not contract as much as anticipated in December.

USD/JPY outlook

The fundamental and technical outlooks have aligned with much improved US economic data, rising Treasury rates and a conclusive break of the eleven-month negative USD/JPY trend. With the pandemic on the wane, though by no means over in the US, and a stimulus package due from the Biden administration, there is little reason to expect another reversal in the labor market or the economy. The details of the stimulus agreement when its comes, will not matter, as the chances are good that US growth will be moving ahead on its own.

Treasury rates will be restrained from rapid movement by the Federal Reserve purchase program but gradual evolution higher is to be expected.

Given the slow five-month decline from 107.00 there are a number of prominent resistance lines above, but they will prove less than sturdy when challenged by the fundamentally invigorated USD/JPY.

The dollar pairs have returned to economic comparison. In that contest the US is slated to benefit for the next several months as its more flexible economy coupled with business optimism and investment spending returns people to work. In the second half of 2019 the USD/JPY had traded from 105.00 to 110.00, that is the goal for the first half of 2021.

Japan statistics February 1-February 5

Monday

The Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for January was revised to 49.8 from 49.7. The Monetary Base (YoY) expanded 18.9% in January on a 19% forecast and 18.3% prior.

Wednesday

Jibun Bank Services PMI for January was revised to 46.1 from 47.4.

Thursday

Overall Household Spending (YoY) in December fell 0.6%, one-quarter of the -2.4% expectation, Spending rose 1.1% in November. .

Friday

December's preliminary Coincident and Leading Economic Indexes are due, November's were 89 and 96.4.

US statistics February 1-February 5

American economic statistics were almost uniformly better than expected led in importance by Nonfarm Payrolls, Initial claims and Employment PMI. The much improved data translated directly to a rising US dollar.

Monday

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from the Institute for Supply Management slipped to 58.7 missing the 60 forecast and December was revised to 60.5 from 60.7. The New Orders Index dropped to 61.1 from 67.5 in December. The Employment Index rose to 52.6 in January, its highest in 19 months and December was revised to 51.7 from 51.5. Construction Spending climbed 1% in December from 1.1% prior and a 0.9% forecast. Total Vehicle Sales were 16.6 million annualized in January up from 16.3 in December and the highest since February.

Wednesday

ADP Employment Change added 174,000 positions in January more than three times the 49,000 prediction. December's loss was adjusted to -78,000 from -123,000. Services PMI rose to 58.7 in January from a 58 forecast and December score. The Employment Index jumped to 55.2 in January from 48.7 in December, far outstripping the 49.7 estimate. It was the best reading since February's 55.7. New Orders rose to 61.8 in January from 58.6 also far ahead of the 55.2 forecast.

Thursday

Initial Jobless Claims were 779,000 in the January 29 week, much lower than the 830,000 forecast and the prior week was revised to 812,000 from 847,000. Continuing Claims fell to 4.592 million in the January 22 week the lowest of the pandemic, from 4.785 million previous, 4.7 million had been projected. Factory Orders rose 1.1% in December on a 0.7% forecast and a revised 1.3% gain November, originally 1%.

Friday

Nonfarm Payrolls added 49,000 positions in January after losing a revised 227,000 in December (initially -140,000). The Unemployment Rate dropped to 6.3% from 6.7%. Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.2% on the month and 5.4% on the year January after December's revised 1% and 5.4% gains. Average Weekly Hours climbed to 35 from 34.7. Employers often give current workers more hours before hiring additional employees. Consumer Credit in December is expected to expand $12 billion following the $15.27 billion increase in November.

Japan statistics February 8-February 12

None of this week's statistics will move the USD/JPY though given the concern over deflation from the Bank of Japan and the government, the Producer Price Index for January is the most important.

Monday

The Eco Watchers Surveys Outlook and Current for January are due. These assessments of regional economic trends were 37.1 and 35.5 in December and are down from their October post-collapse highs of 49.1 and 54.4. Labor Cash Earnings (YoY) are scheduled, November was revised to -1.8% from -2.2%.

Tuesday

Producer Price Index (PPI) is forecast to rise 0.2% on the month in January and to drop 2.2% on the year, after 0.5% and -2% in December.

Wednesday

Machine Tool Orders (YoY) for January are listed. They rose 8.7% in December and 8.6% in November, the first positive months since September 2018.

US statistics February 8-February 12

A relatively thin week in the US with Initial Jobless Claims are in the poll position followed by Michigan Consumer Sentiment. Neither will provoke currency movement.

Tuesday

Jolts Job Opening for December are expected to drop to 6.4 million from 6.527 in November.

Wednesday

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to add 0.3% on the month and 1.5% on the year in January from 0.4% and 1.4% in December. Core CPI is forecast to rise 0.2% and 1.6% from 0.1% and 1.6%.

Thursday

Initial Jobless Claims are predicted to rise to 814,000 in the February 5 week from 779,000. Continuing Claims are projected to rise to 4.688 million in the January 29 week from 4.592 million prior.

Friday

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary) is forecast to drop to 75.7 in February from 79 in January.

USD/JPY technical outlook

The channel break on January 27, which crossed the 21-day moving average and the subsequent move higher through the 100-day average on 29, is a classic picture of technical reversal. The above averages at 104.20 and 104.40 respectively are now weak support. The limited range of the USD/JPY in the last three months as the downtrend ran to exhaustion, is illustrrated by the mere 20 point difference in 21-day and 100-day averages. The 200-day average at 105.58 is moderate resistance and fronts the line at 105.70. The Relative Strength Index at at 70.72 is technically overbought but considering the change in economic fundamentals not yet a sell signal.

Support and resistance lines are balanced. The two figures above 105.00 were traded extensively between late July and the end of October and the area below 105.00 from then until February 4, leaving multiple support and resistance lines. But, as in the nature of technical levels, the determing factor is the strength of the fundamental move.

Resistance: 105.70; 106.00; 106.20; 106.55; 107.00

Support: 105.00; 104.50; 104.25; 103.60; 103.00

USD/JPY Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll remains dour on the medium-term future for the USD/JPY. Thursday's move to 105.55 essentially completed the one-week outlook at 105.66. The heavily bearish one-month and one-quarter views, 72% and 80%, are technically based, neither would enter the original descending channel, and both are subject to a fundamental improvement in the US economy.