On Wednesday, the USD/JPY rose to 110.80 in London trading, its highest level in a month, before US July inflation data showed a slight moderation in price gains. The subsequent rapid decline through the 110.65-70 support band after the release highlighted the difficulty of rising through the serious resistance toward 111.00 without a change in the fundamental picture.

Thursday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July reversed the inflation view, setting an all-time record at 7.8% for a one-month annual increase, but the currency pair stayed well below the high, reaching only 110.55.

For the week, the USD/JPY opened at 110.27 on Monday and settledat 109.60 on Friday. The surprisingly weak Michigan Consumer Sentiment number for August driving the pair through 110.00.

Wednesday’s high was the first time since July 7 that the USD/JPY had traded above the start point of that day’s sharp decline that cracked the 2021 up-channel. Since then we have had a month of range trading between 109.50 and 110.50.

Consolidation was the order of business with traders unsure if the spreading Covid-19 Delta strain will bring on a new series of economic closures and a flight to the safety of the US dollar.

Israel is said to be considering reimposing some restrictions as its cases rise despite its early and high vaccination rate. A key will be the hospitalization and mortality rates, which are well below the earlier waves but rising.

Federal Reserve policy is also undetermined. Several bank officials, including Vice-Chair Richard Clarida, have suggested that a reduction in the amount of bond purchases may be nearing. The Fed’s contention that the recent inflation spike is transitory will be discussed at the August 26-28 annual Jackson Hole symposium, but whether the conclave will produce a consensus for the FOMC meeting a month later is highly speculative.

Nonetheless, the potential for policy developments will restrain movement during the August vacation season in Europe and the United States.

Treasury rates in the US were lower. The 10-year yield lost its weekly gain on Friday after the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index plunged below its prior pandemic low and closed at 1.283% down 8 basis points.

Given the uncertainty of the US inflation and global pandemic outlooks, the multiple support lines below 110.00 and the absence of a clear direction for Fed policy, the USD/JPY may be headed for several more weeks of desultory trading within the ranges of the last two months.

Japanese economic data this week was again disappointing.

The Eco Watchers Survey, which tracks regional trends, was weaker than forecast in July, with sharp drops in the Outlook and Current measures. The Producer Price Index was considerably stronger than expected in July, bringing some hope that it will be sufficient to lift the deflation pall over the economy.

In the US, July's Core CPI of 4.3%, a bit less than the 4.5% forecast, and the unchanged headline rate at 5.4%, supported the Fed’s contention that inflation is transitory. However, PPI for July was the opposite with the headline rate of 7.8%, as above, and the core gauge at 6.2%, setting records and far above their forecasts.

Consumer Sentiment for August from the University of Michigan was sharply lower at 70.2, from 81.2 in July where it had been forecast to stay. Astonishingly, this reading is even worse than the prior pandemic low of 71.8 of April 2020. Inflation, its seems, is roundly hated by US consumers.

Companies are far more willing to pass on cost increases to customers this year than at any time in a generation, and these gains are sure to show up in CPI in the next few months.

USD/JPY Outlook

The factors inhibiting movement in the USD/JPY are likely to be dominant for the next two weeks.

On the US side, Fed policy is in abeyance until at least the Jackson Hole meeting, August 26-28, or the September 21-22 FOMC.

Globally, in Japan, and to some degree in the US, the impact of the current wave of the pandemic is unknown. Will it prompt lockdowns and lesser restrictions and what will be the economic fallout? The business outlook in Japan already seems to be weakening as the virus spreads.

In Japan, Imports and Exports on Tuesday have the greatest chance for market impact, as it appears that if the economy is to recover it will be on the back of international, not domestic, activity. National CPI on Friday will probably show the second month of positive price gains after eight straight months of deflation.

American data centers on Retail Sales for July on Tuesday, which are forecast to show a cooling from June’s unexpectedly strong results. A good number here will provide dollar support. Industrial Production for July 45 minutes later is forecast to be unchanged from June.

Finally, the area below 110.00 is replete with support lines that will not be broken en masse without substantial developments in the fundamental picture.

With the USD/JPY having gained 7.5% this year, a move above 111.00 needs a revamped US rate outlook or other impetus. Until that is forthcoming, a rise in the USD/JPY is unlikely.

USD/JPY technical outlook

Momentum indicators have faded in the week's downturn with the True Range showing the largest decline. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) remains a weak buy and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to neutral. The 20 point USD/JPY decline after the unexpectedly weak August Consumer Sentiment figure did not provoke a sell-off below 110.00.

The 50-day moving average (MA) at 110.18 had been providing support until the Michigan figures on Friday. It is now weak resistance. The 21-day MA at 109.93 was sufficient to halt Friday's decline and with the 100-day MA at 109.70, they are the first lines of support.

The failure to hold 110.00 gives the USD/JPY weak downward bias. If the 100 day MA at 109.70 is broken the way to 109.50 is clear. Given the relative weakness of the Japanese economy, fundamental advantages remain with the dollar, but with the Fed very unlikely to make a decision for several weeks, those strengths may be hard pressed if the USD/JPY moves below 109.50.

Resistance: 110.18, 110.50, 110.75, 111.05, 111.55

Support: 109.70, 109.25, 109.00, 108.65, 108.00

