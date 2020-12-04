USD/JPY stable on the week despite general dollar failure.

USD/JPY remains within recent ranges and technical formation.

Dollar momentum lower on rising US pandemic closures.

FXStreet Forecast Poll sees limited downside movement to one quarter

The USD/JPY managed a tiny gain on the week notable only in the general dollar wastage for every other major pair. The nine-month old descending channel remains the overall formation but the technical impetus has been weakening for several weeks.

Economic statistics favor the United States over Japan despite the poor November Nonfarm Payrolls at 245,000. Purchasing Managers Indexes in November were solid and the level of incoming business was surprisingly strong, at least to economists, promising renewed hiring once the current COVID-19 wave dissipates. Initial Jobless Claims reverted to trend at 712,000 after rising for two weeks to 787,000.

Japanese economic information was retrograde with housing, unemployment, household spending and earnings data from October. The two Japanese entries from November, manufacturing and services PMI and Consumer Confidence, while a bit better than forecast, are background information. Japanese Consumer Confidence has been in retreat for more than ten years and is no basis for economic growth.

The exit from the US dollar safety trade, the predominate trading motif for the last nine months has continued beyond fundamental logic. Whatever safety premium the dollar gained in the panic has long since been dissipated. Every major currency pair except the USD/JPY has left its March ranges long behind.

The current COVID-19 wave is global. American statistics are better, US recoveries are historically stronger and faster and the economy is more adaptable to changing circumstances. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for annualized fourth quarter growth was 11.2% on December 4 up from 11.1% on December 1.

While the Fed is repressing Treasury and market rates in the US and liquidity is partially supporting equity markets, the same is true of other central banks and other countries.

Momentum and the absence of an alternative scenario are the main props of the current dollar selling.

In the end it may be as simple as timing. The US pandemic wave is the newest, closures are still proliferating and whatever the potential for a first quarter turn, US case numbers may have to decline before markets feel comfortable buying the dollar again.

USD/JPY outlook

The tendency for USD/JPY is lower but the fading energy has been evident for a month. Support at 103.70 has held for the past two weeks and is it backed by strong lines at 103.30 and 103.00.

Fundamentally the argument for a lower USD/JPY is extremely weak, supported by neither economic performance, central bank policy nor the yen safety trade.

Nonetheless, with COVID-19 in the states dominating news, a halfhearted test lower is the most likely outcome in the week ahead.

Japan statistics November 30-December 4

Japanese data had no impact on markets this week. Consumer Confidence and the Jibun Bank PMI for November were better than forecast but the improved margins were minimal.

Monday

Construction Orders for October fell 0.1%, after dropping 10.6% in September'. Housing Starts, which tracks single-family construction, decreased 8.3% following the 9.9% drop in September. Annualized starts sank to 802,000 from 815,000 in September. The Jobs/Applicants Ratio for October rose to 1.04 from 1.03 in September. The ratio was 1.57 in December. The unemployment rate rose to 3.1% as expected in October from 3.0%. In December it was 2.2%. Capital Spending in the third quarter tumbled 10.6% after falling 11.3% in the second. These were the first successive negative quarters since the last three months of 2012 and the first of 2013.

The Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for November was revised to 49 from 48.3. The index has been in contraction since February 2019.

Wednesday

Consumer Confidence for the nation from the Cabinet Office edged to 33.7 in November from 33.6 in October beating the forecast for a decline to 29. Japanese Consumer Confidence has been below 50 for more than a decade. The pandemic low was 21.6 in April.

Japan statistics December 7-December 11

Market interest will again be scarce. Third quarter GDP could aid the yen if it is revised substantially higher to near equality with the second quarter decline of 28.8%.

Monday

The preliminary Coincident and Leading Economic Indexes for October are released on Monday. They were 81.1 and 92.5 respectively in September. Labor Cash Earnings are issued as well. They fell 0.9% in September. Overall Household spending for the year is forecast to drop 10.7% in October after September's 10.2% decline; it would be the 13th straight monthly drop. Third Quarter annualized GDP is forecast to be revised to 21.5% from 21.4%. Quarterly GDP is expected to be unchanged at 5%. The Q3 GDP Deflator was 1.1% on first release.

Tuesday

Machinery Orders are predicted to rise 2.8% in October after falling 4.4% in September. On the year they will fall 11.3% after -11.5% in the prior month. The November Eco Watchers Survey, Current and Outlook are released on Tuesday. October's reading were 54.5 and 49.1.

Wednesday

The Producer Price index for November is expected to be unchanged at -2.1%. Prices have decreased annually for eight straight months.

US statistics November 30-December 4

Service and Manufacturing PMIs were largely as expected and though the New Orders Indexes in both sectors were much stronger than forecast they gave the dollar no support. Weak Nonfarm Payrolls and the unemployment rate also did not impact the dollar's decline.

Tuesday

ISM Manufacturing PMI for November came in at 57.5, below the 58 estimate and October's 59.3. The six-month average of 55.8 is the best in two years. Employment dropped below 50 to 48.4, lower than the 51.4 forecast and October's 53.2. New Orders at 65.1 were much stronger than the 53.4 prediction, following October's 17-year high at 67.9. Construction Spending rose 1.3% in October, beating the 0.8% estimate but September was revised sharply lower to -0.5% from 0.3%

Wednesday

The Fed's Beige Book, an anecdotal rendering of the US economy prepared for the December 15-16 FOMC meeting, said the US recovery picked up to a “modest or moderate' pace in the fall but that growth began to slow in November as COVID-19 diagnoses spread in many parts of the country.

Thursday

Services PMI slipped to 55.9 in November from 56.6, just missing the 56 forecast. The New Orders Index dropped to 57.2 from 58.8, but it was far better than the 49.6 forecast. Employment improved unexpectedly to 51.5 from 50.1, besting the 50.9 forecast. Initial Jobless Claims reverted to trend after rising for two weeks, falling to 712,000 in the November 20 week from 787,000. Continuing Claims fell to 5.52 million from 6.089 million. The forecast was 5.915 million. Challenger Job Cuts for November fell to 64.797 million form 80.666 million in October

Friday

Nonfarm Payrolls dropped to 245,000 in November from October's revised 610,000, missing the 469,000 forecast. The unemployment rate (U-3) fell to 6.7% from 6.9%. The underemployment rate (U-6) dropped to 12% from 12.1%. Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% on the month and 4.4% on the year. Average Weekly Hours were unchanged at 34.8 and the Labor Force Participation Rate dropped to 61.5% from 61.7%. Factory Orders rose 1% in October on a 0.8% forecast and September was revised to 1.3% from 1.1%.

US statistics December 7-December 11

Initial Jobless Claims we be the focus after the poor November NFP, higher results will weaken the dollar. Michigan Consumer Sentiment for December will be eyed for indications on holiday shopping and fourth quarter growth.

Tuesday

National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Survey for December is issued, November was 104.

Wednesday

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for November is out, October was 6.436 million.

Thursday

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November is forecast to rise 0.2% on the month from flat and 1.3% from 1.2% on the year. The core index will rise 0.1.% from flat and 1.8% from 1.6% for the year.

Initial Jobless Claims will drop to 700,000 in the December 4 week and Continuing Claims will fall to 4.98 million in the November 27 week.

Friday

The Producer Price Index for November is forecast to add 0.2% monthly and 0.4% annually. The core index is expected to rise 0.4% on the month and 1.1% on the year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is predicted to edge up to 77 in December from 76.9 in November.

USD/JPY technical outlook

All technical indicators point lower. Though that in itself is hardly a case for reversal, the longer the USD/JPY resists the more doubtful does the downward direction become.

The Relative Strength Index is close to neutral due to the restricted and uniform ranges of the past three weeks. It is a weak sell signal. The 21-day moving average was crossed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but did not trigger technical buying, another weak sell indicator. The 100-day average at 105.35 and the 200-day at 106.45 are of no immediate consequence.

The descending channel is most pertinent for its upper border at about 105.00 and falling which will intersect with resistance at 104.85 early in the week. The lower border is at 102.30. Since early July trading has ony reached the lower border of the inner channel once, it has penetrated or come close to the upper boundary more than 15 times.

Resistance levels are more plentiful and will retard a technical rebound, but the strength of the first line at 104.55 is balanced by the now equally tested support at 103.30.

Resistance: 104.55; 104;85; 105.15; 105.50; 105.75

Support: 103.70; 103.30; 103.00; 102.70; 102.00

USD/JPY Forecast Poll

The uniformly bearish outlook of the FXStreet Forecast Poll, declines are forseen out to one quarter, is curiously tentative in its levels. The USD/JPY closed at 104.12 on Friday, less than a figure from the pandemic low close of 103.30 but neither the one-week nor the one-month outlook envision breaking that support. Even the one-quarter view only reaches 103.19. This is not a trend but a currency pair marking time unitl the next new thing arrives.