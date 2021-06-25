USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic.

Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets.

Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields.

FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00.

The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin pandemic peaks of last February and March. The pair has gained 8% this year on the reversal that started in the first week of January.

An unexpectedly positive assessment of the US economy from the Federal Reserve on June 16 prompted the gains last week and this, though Wednesday’s highs were only marginally better than the 110.96 top and 110.71 close of March 31. Friday’s fade to 110.49 was primarily profit-taking on the recent run, not a change of outlook.

Treasury yields in the US have switched places since the Fed meeting. The 10-year has shed a single basis point from its open on Fed day to 1.483%. Its high was 1.764% on March 31.

The 2-year, which had been stable for more than a year, restrained by the Fed’s bond purchases, has added 10 points to 0.266%.

2-year Treasury yield

Commercial interest rates tend to focus on the longer side of the yield curve while the shorter end is arguably more important for currency valuation.

Data from Japan and the US was weaker than predicted but did not alter the contrast between the two economies.

Annual Tokyo CPI for June at 0.0% was better than the -0.6% forecast. Even this improvement is a measure of Japans’ deflation problem. The flat reading was the highest in nine months. The last positive result was 0.2% in September 2020. The last 1% rate was December 2019.

The Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for June was weaker than forecast, a serious concern for an export dependent economy heading into a global economic recovery.

Japan’s relatively low vaccination rate has raised concerns that new variants of the pandemic, more communicable though no more dangerous, might force new economic restrictions.

In the US, housing sales remained strong. Durable Goods orders were less than expected in May but April’s results were revised sharply higher, as were that month's Retail Sales figures. Business spending was less than projected but the main problem seems to be product and material shortages left over from the lockdowns. Inflation in the PCE numbers produced no surprises.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony before the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis repeated the outline from the Fed meeting. The US recovery is strengthening, perhaps a bit more than the Fed had expected and inflation is a temporary phenomenon.

Japan’s economy is lagging far behind the US, as is its response to the pandemic. The interest rate differential between will continue to grow in the weeks ahead. The USD/JPY can be expected to reflect these comparisons.

USD/JPY outlook

Fundamental economic differences between the US and Japan backed by the enlarging interest rate divergence should keep the USD/JPY bullish in the short-term though the steep recent gains make it vulnerable to the profit motive. The first upside target is the last March's high close of 111.25.

Technical indicators remain positive with support far more prevalent, recent and substantial than resistance.

The series of Tankan Reports on manufacturing for June and the second quarter due next week are expected to improve but it is unlikely to affect market views. April’s Retail Trade figures, even if higher as forecast, are retrograde.

In the US, ISM manufacturing figures and payrolls for June should underline the differences between the two economies and provide steady, if not explosive support for the dollar.

Japan statistics June 21–June 25

US statistics June 21–June 25

Japan statistics June 28–July 2

US statistics June 28–July 2

USD/JPY technical outlook

The USD/JPY is firmly ensconced in its year-long uptrend. The MACD remains a buy signal, though slightly diminished on the week. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) peaked on Monday but momentum is still positive. The True Range indicator has slipped after the sharp gain in the USDJPY on June 16 but Friday's turn suggests further increases. The gap between the 100-day moving average (MA) and the 200-day MA , which crossed on April 8, continues to widen, also advising upward momentum.

Support lines are an embarrassment of riches. Their prevalence makes the choice of the most important almost a matter of aesthetics rather than technicalities. Resistance, other than this week's high close at 110.95, stems from the panic tops of February and March 2020 or earlier. These lines are much weaker for the distance and the brief trading, though the Wednesday high of 110.10 did not cross the late March 2020 top of 111.25. Beyond the resistance at 112.00 trading returns to levels from the second half of 2019.

Resistance: 110.95, 111.25, 111.60, 112.00

Support: 110.40, 110.20, 109.80, 109.65, 109.35

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll takes a technical consolidation view that assumes there will be few changes in the fundamental picture.