USD/JPY gains its highest close since March 30.

Modest technical break on Thursday was aided by US Treasury rates.

US statistics show a rapidly accelerating economy as Japan lingers.

Nonfarm Payrolls on June 4 crucial for the USD/JPY.

FXStreet Forecast poll predicts a technical retreat in the USD/JPY.

The USD/JPY had a strong week running sharply higher on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, returning to its level of early April. The pair came to rest at the base of the one-week spike that had brought it to a peak of 110.96 on March 31, its highest since the panic days of the pandemic a year ago.

This year’s steep rise from 102.70 in the first week of January to that April top was a dollar reaction to the equally energetic gains in US Treasury rates, a move carried across all major currency pairs. Treasury rates crested with the dollar, though the motivation ran in the reverse. The profit-taking drop to the 38.2% Fibonacci line and subsequent reversal completed the fundamental and technical pattern.

Thursday’s 70 odd point gain was assisted by the piercing of the upper side of the pennant or flag formation that combined the April high and low. Gains at the longer end of the Treasury curve added to the upward pressure on the USD/JPY.

Comments from US officials also gave the dollar support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that inflation would remain elevated through 2021. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan noted that improving labor markets might warrant taper talks. Perhaps it was Mr. Kaplan who was cited, among others, in the FOMC minutes last week that excited markets with consideration of a potential change in Fed policy.

It appears that markets are being slowly prepared for a reduction in bond purchases. The Fed will issue new economic and rate projections at its June 15-16 meeting. Any improvement to the GDP estimate of 6.5% for 2021 will accrue to Treasury yields and the dollar.

American statistics for the most part underlined the fast-improving US economy.

New Home Sales fell more than predicted in April but remained very active. Business investment and consumer spending in Durable Goods were healthy in April with upward revisions to March. Even the unexpected 1.3% decline in the headline number was due to a 6.2% drop in automobile and truck sales. Many manufacturers have had to reduce production due to the pandemic-induced worldwide computer chip shortage.

Initial Jobless Claims fell to a pandemic low at 406,000, pointing to a vibrant labor market despite the weak April payroll numbers.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, the Fed’s well-known preference for inflation measuring, was higher than forecast in April at 3.6% (YoY) overall and 3.1% for the core rate. Both rates were the highest in over a decade.

Japanese data was limited to Tokyo CPI which showed moderating annual deflation. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) reduced its economic assessment for May and can be expected to keep its economic support measures in place.

Rising Covid-19 cases in parts of Japan, various pandemic control measures and the slow vaccination rollout were in contrast to the conditions in the US and helped to undermine any safe-have trades to the yen.

USD/JPY outlook

The return of the USD/JPY to the upper part of the pandemic range is an observation on the states of the US and Japanese economies.

The USD/JPY bias is higher as it is supported by the diverging performance of the US and Japanese economies.

Despite some recent setbacks in US statistics, primarily the April job numbers, the overall condition of the American economy and its immediate prospects, far surpasses that of Japan.

The US grew at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter and the latest Atlanta Fed estimate for the current three months is 9.3%. The Federal Reserve will update its 2021 GDP forecast in June, and there is a good chance it will rise from its March assessment of 6.5%.

In contrast, Japanese annualized GDP fell 5.1% in the first quarter and is expected to be negative in the second as well.

Despite the Fed’s rhetorical insistence that interest rates will not rise until the economy and labor market are fully healed, markets are waiting for the first crack in that wall of assurance. It could come during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference following the June FOMC meeting.

The direction of the US economy suggests it is just a matter of time before the combination of surging growth and rampant and politically delicate inflation force the central bank to modify a policy that is threatening to fall behind the economic curve.

American statistics in the week ahead, particularly the payroll report for May on Friday should confirm the economy's progress. The stronger the report the better for the US Treasury rates and the dollar.

The implications of US growth and inflation point to a change in Federal Reserve policy and higher interest rates, sooner rather than later. The Fed does not have to make a policy move. One or two comments from Mr Powell could unleash the Treasury market. The contrast to the BOJ could not be more pointed.

Japan statistics May 24–May 28

FXStreet

US statistics May 24–May 28

FXStreet

Japan statistics May 31–June 4

The start of second quarter statistics in housing, construction and Household Spending in April will give a glimpse at economic prospects though they are unlikely to change the negative narrative.

FXStreet

US statistics May 31–June 4

Nonfarm Payrolls for May is the crucial number and most of the holiday-shortened week will be spent waiting for it. April's deficit of almost three-quarters of a million jobs was a huge surprise because all other indicators point to effervescent US growth and ADP private payrolls recorded 742,000 hires. It is a puzzle how a partial suvey could report fewer new positions than one that covers the entire economy. In addition, the unadjusted April payroll was 1.089 million. This will be a very interesting and watched employment report.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Purchasing Managers' Indexes for services and manufacturing in May will also be carefully vetted.

FXStreet

USD/JPY technical outlook

The upside break of the of the range of the last six weeks has turned momentum indicators positive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the True Strength Index are signalling purchase as is the MACD. Even though the USD/JPY failed to hold 110.000 after reaching 110.20 on Friday, as long as support at 109.70 remains intact a renewed push seems likely. After the strong gains this week, the energy dissipated once the London market had closed. The US holiday on Monday may provide an oppourtunity in the sparse liquidity between Europe and Tuesdaya's Asian market.

Support lines reccur down to 108.00, which has marked the bottom since early March, and are well-traded and substantial. Resistance lines are fewer and backed by limited trading volume. Prices were above 110.00 for only six days between March 30 and April 6. The 21-day moving average (MA) at 109.14 is part of support at 109.25 while the 100-day MA at 107.48 and the 200-day MA at 106.11 are below the 108.00 range base.

Resistance: 110.20, 110.40, 110.75

Support: 109.70, 109.25, 108.90, 108.60, 108.40, 107.90, 107.00

FXStreet Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts the USD/JPY will revert to its recent range below 110.00. Unless US economic growth and inflation is translated into Treasury higher rates that will probably be the case.