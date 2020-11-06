Contested US Presidential election sends dollar reeling.

The election will be undecided for weeks pressuring markets.

USD/JPY drops to lowest point since the March COVID-19 scare.

US PMI and payroll statistics better than anticipated but have little impact.

FXStreet USD/JPY Forecast Poll anticipates a test of support.

The contested US Presidential election dominated the headlines and markets on Wednesday and Thursday, plunging the dollar to its lowest level against the yen since the March COVID-19 panic. With the election headed for several legal challenges and possible multiple vote recounts, the state of Georgia has already announced one, uncertainty will plague markets for weeks.

In the 2000 Presidential vote between the Democrat Al Gore and Republican George Bush, Mr. Gore did not concede until December 13th, five weeks after the election. In that election the dispute was over the results in one state, Florida. This year the legal arguments and fraud charges will be in multiple states and will likely end in the US Supreme Court.

The end of the week collapse brought the USD/JPY as low as 103.17 on Friday, a depth not visited since March 12th at the height of the pandemic panic. After that low in March it took a mere seven sessions for the USD/JPY to soar to a high of 111.60 on March 23rd.

Even with the sharp drop the USD/JPY remained within its dual descending channels though it is approaching the lower border of the July formation at 102.75.

Aside from the three-day visit to these levels in early March, a time to brief too establish any effective trading guidance, the previous sojourn below 104.00 was in the second half of 2016. Support and resistance lines at a four-year remove will have limited bearing as any positions established have long since been dissipated, though there will be reference points at 102.60 and 102.00 in addition to 102.75 mentioned above if the USD/JPY continues to drop.

Economic statistics played no part in the week's drama despite the better than expected US Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and PMI figures. Japanese data had no relevance to market levels though there were slight improvements in September Purchasing Managers' Indexes. Labor Cash Earnings did not drop as much as anticipated but Overall Household Spending was weaker than predicted.

USD/JPY outlook

The psychological impact of the election dispute should wane quickly.

Neither US equities, which had their best week in a month or Treasuries, where the 10-year yield was 0.824% on Friday just six points below its close on election Tuesday at 0.881% and is up more than 30 basis points since its finish at 0.51% on August 4th, show any notion of panic.

CNBC

The US has been through these disputes before and there is little doubt that its institutions and public opinion can stand the strain. Markets will be no different. Political rhetoric, which will be profuse in the coming days and weeks, is not reality.

The USD/JPY will find weak support at 103.10, the close on March 9 and open on March 10 and at the inner channel border at 102.75 which is backed up by the line at 102.60. A sustained panic drop in the USD/JPY is unlikely but the election dispute will delay a stimulus package and forestall a recovery in the pair until it is clear who will be the next President and which party controls the Senate.

Japan economic statistics November 2-November 6

The Japanese household fared slightly better in September than anticipated but the economy showed little signs of revival.

The Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for October came in at 48.7, a bit ahead of the 48.4 forecast and up from September's score of 48, but it was still the 18th straight month of contraction.

The Jibun Bank Services PMI rose to 47.7 in October from 46.9 prior. It was the ninth month below 50 in a row. The pandemic low was 21.5 in April.

Labor Cash Earnings fell 0.9% in September, less than half the -2.2% estimate. It was the sixth straight decline.

Overall Household Spending sank 10.2% on the year in September, worse than the August drop of 6.9% though a bit better than the -10.7% forecast. Monthly spending has fallen for a year.

US statistics November 2-November 6

US data was generally better than anticipated particularly the ISM figures and Nonfarm Payrolls, but in the turmoil of the contested US Presidential election, markets remained focused on the race for the White House.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI was 59.3 in October, better than its 55.8 forecast and the prior 55.4. The New Orders Index set a record at 67.9 far ahead of its 45.9 prediction and September's 60.2. It was the second all-time high in three months after August's 67.6. The Employment Index climbed to 53.2 from 49.6, a far cry from its 40.9 forecast. Construction Spending in September rose 0.3%, missing the 1% estimate. Spending in August was revised to 0.8% from 1.4%.

Factory Orders rose 1.1% in September following a 0.6% gain in August.

ADP Employment Change reported 365,000 new positions in October, under the 650,000 forecast and half of September's 753,000 addition. ISM Services PMI rose to 56.6 in October, less than the 57.5 forecast and September's 57.8. The Employment Index registered 50.1 on a 49.8 prediction and September's 51.8 result. The New Orders Index dropped to 58.8 in October from 61.5 but was much stronger than the 49.4 forecast.

Initial Jobless Claims slipped to 751,000 in the October 30 week from 758,000. Continuing Claims dropped to 7.285 million from 7.823 million.

The Federal Reserve left is base rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained its bond purchase and loan programs as before. Chairman Jerome Powell again stressed the need for fiscal support for the economy in his press conference.

Nonfarm Payrolls for October were better than expected at 638,000 on a 600,000 forecast and the September total was revised up by 11,000 to 672,000. The U-3 unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%, far better than the 7.7% prediction and September's 7.9% rate. The U-6 underemployment rate fell to 12.1% from 12.9% in September. Labor Force Participation edged up to 61.7% from 61.4%. Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.1% on the month and 4.5% on the year. Average Weekly Hours added 0.1 to 34.8. Wholesale Inventories rose 0.4% in September after -0.1% in August.

Japan economic statistics November 9-November 13

Analysts expect a modest improvement in Japanese statistics in October.

The Coincident Index, a single statistic that tracks the economy, is expected to fall to 79 in September from 79.2. The Leading Economic Index is projected to edge to 88.6 in September from 88.4.

The increase in Bank Lending on the year is expected to slip to 5.6% in October from 6.4% prior.

The Eco Watchers Survey:Outlook, which follows regional trends, should rise to 59.2 in October from 48.3. The Eco Watchers Survey: Current is forecast to rise to 57.6 in October from 49.3.

The Producer Price Index is expected to be unchanged at -0.2% on the month in October and to drop to -1.5% from -0.8% on the year. Machinery Orders in September are predicted to rise 0.7% from 0.2% in August. On the year they are thought to be be 18.6% lower after falling 15.2% in August.

The October information is the most pertinent and the strong prediction for the Eco Watchers Survey could provide the yen with support.

US statistics November 9-November 13

A relatively thin week in the United States.

The JOLTS Job Openings Survey for September from the Labor Department is expected to show 5.59 million openings in September, down from 6.493 million in August.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October is expected to be unchanged at 0.2% on the month and 1.4% on the year. The Core CPI Index is forecast to be stable at 0.2% on the month and to rise 0.1% to 1.8% on the year.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for October is projected to be 0.2% on the month from 0.4% and 0.3% from 0.4% on the year. The Core PPI is predicted to be 0.3% from 0.4% on the month and 0.9% from 1.2% on the year. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November is forecast to rise to 82 from 81.8 in October.

The Michigan survey is the most important data for the week but it is not a market moving release.

USD/JPY technical outlook

The twin descending channels are the ruling formation and the Thursday and Friday declines were easily contained within their wide bands. The Relative Strength Index has dipped into oversold territory at 27.31 and augurs for a reversal. The rapid decline in USD/JPY has left all three moving averages above the market with the 21-day at 104.82 backing resistance at 104.80. The 100-day at 105.91 and the 200-day at 107.00 are out of the immediate picture and testimony to the election impact. Support at 103.10 and 102.75 is technically weak but with a good chance of holding as the surprise at the contested election fades. The gap to the first important resistance at 104.25 makes a quick rise possible after support is tested but the bands above make progress above unlikely.

Resistance: 103.50; 104.25; 104.80; 105.15; 105.50

Support: 103.10; 102.60: 102.00

USD/JPY Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll expects a test lower in next week followed by a rebound above 104.00 as the concern over the contested election abates. The limited return is conditioned on the expectation that the election wrangling will continue at least until the end of the year. If that changes the scope for a USD/JPY rise improves.