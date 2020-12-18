USD/JPY trades down to 2016 levels on Thursday.

BOJ leaves rate policy and asset purchases unchanged.

USD/JPY rebounds from 103.10 support on Friday.

US Retail Sales, Fed bond buying weigh on dollar.

FXStreet Forecast Poll sees a test of 103.10 support.

Thursday's intra-day low of 102.88, was, except for the brief panic plunge on March 9 and 10, the deepest the USD/JPY has been in four years. The leisurely approach to this level after 11 months of steady declines indicates markets have yet to desert the pandemic scenario and the default lower dollar trade.

In Japan deflation doubled in November to -0.9% (YoY) from-0.4% in October. These were the first back-to back months of falling annual prices in four years and the largest decline since March 2013. In the second and third quarters of 2016 yearly prices fell for six straight months.

It is not a coincidence that the previous low of USD/JPY was from June to October 2016. Price deflation increases the domestic buying power of the currency and that extends to the foreign exchange arena.

The Bank of Japan's decisions to leave interest rates and yield-curve control policy unchanged were expected. The extension of asset purchases to the end of September 2021 was unremarked by traders. The BOJ may be waiting and hoping that a global economic recovery can reverse the yen's recent gains. In a practical sense there is probably little that BOJ monetary policy can do to undermine the yen..

Retail Sales in the US in November, the leading month for the all-important Christmas season, were a disappointment, falling in all three major categories. The implications for the many businesses on the edge of failure after months of closures and restrictions are dire. The one positive was that the clear threat of rising unemployment, already seen in the Initial Claims figures, may finally galvanize Congress to complete the stimulus bill that has been stymied in election year politics for three months.

The Fed's extended guidance for the bond-buying program at Wednesday's meeting had little market impact but the restraint on interest rates is major factor in the weak dollar. Absent the Fed intervention it is very likely market interest rates in the US would be rising, anticipating the end of the pandemic and a forceful economic recovery sometime in the next two quarters. If equity traders can see a sharp rebound ahead so can their bond colleagues.

Technically, the descending channel is, as it has been for nine months, the only visual. Friday's rebound at 103.10 was keyed on the brief plunge in the early March panic and was more of a reference point than a well-establish support line. The many and recent resistance lines make a trend reversal difficult without a dramatic change in the fundamental picture.

USD/JPY outlook

The overall decline in the USD/JPY has been dictated by several trends that are yet active. The withdrawal of the dollar safety premium over the months after the March panic established a direction that has devolved into inertia but in the absence of a counter argument remains effective. The Fed quantitative easing program has successfully inhibited the rise in US interest rates that would have occurred given the likely economic rebound in the first half next year. The US recovery has been blunted by the business shutdowns in several states. Market rates will rise despite the Fed but not until the US economy sees secure growth.

As has been evident since the two-figure gain on November 9, the energy of the decline has expired. But a reversal can only come from an accelerating US economy and the inherent rate and demand improvement that will bring, without that the USD/JPY slippage will continue.

Japan statistics December 14-December 18

The Tankan Surveys for the fourth quarter were better than expected suggesting that business sentiment had recovered to functional levels though still below the drop-off point from a year ago. Imports and Exports in November were considerably worse than forecast and continued their multi-year declines. The Bank of Japan offered no solution to Japan's economic problems at its monthly meeting, keeping the overnight call rate at -0.1%. Indeed it has none.

Monday

The Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook in the fourth quarter came in at -8, better than the -11 prediction and less than half the third quarter's -17. The Tankan Large Manufacturing Index was -10 on a -15 projection and the previous score of -27. The Non-Manufacturing Outlook was -6, predicted at -7 and -11 in the prior quarter. The Non-Manufacturing Index was -5, forecast at -6 after -12 in the third quarter. The Tankan All-Industry Capex in Q4 fell 1.2%, more than the -0.1% estimate and the 1.4% gain in the third quarter. Industrial Production rose 4% on the month and 3% on the year in October after the 3.8% gain and 3.2% loss in September. The Tertiary Industry Index, which tracks the domestic service sector, rose 1% in October after September's revised 2.3% increase.

Wednesday

Exports fell 4.2% in November, much more than the -0.5% forecast and the 0.2% drop in October. They have fallen for two straight years. Imports dropped 11.1% in November on a 10.5% prediction and a 13.3% drop in October for the 19th negative month in a row. The Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for December (preliminary) was 49.7 following November's 49 reading. The index has not been above 50 since April 2019.

Friday

The National Consumer Price Index fell 0.9% on the year in November more than twice the 0.4% drop in October. The core index fell 0.3% and ex-Fresh Food CPI dropped 0.9% as expected after -0.7% in October. The Bank of Japan left the overnight call rate at -0.1% where it has been since January 2016.

US statistics December 14-December 19

November Retail Sales were unexpectedly negative in all three categories raising concerns that the labor market slowdown is spreading to consumer spending. Many retailers depend on the holiday season for a large portion of their profits, with small and medium sized businesses already severely weakened by the lockdowns, a poor Christmas could spell the end for many enterprises. On the silver-lining side, the sales decline and the clear threat of future unemployment may finally permit Congress to put aside election politics and pass a stimulus package.

The Federal Reserve left the base rate unchanged and set forth the criteria for concluding the bond purchase program that is the main reason interest rates have not moved higher with the recovery. The governors promised to continue buying at least $120 billion in bonds each month “until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals.”

By this addition interest rate policy has now been officially defined in terms of the Fed's twin Congressional mandates, price stability and maximum employment. The final Projection Materials for the year offered improved GDP and unemployment predictions. The fed funds forecast remained 0.1% through the end of 2023. Market response was minimal.

Tuesday

Industrial Production rose 0.4% in November slightly ahead of the 0.3% forecast but October's gain was revised to 0.9% from 1.1%. Capacity Utilization climbed to 73.3% in November from 73% in October. The estimate was 72.9%.

Wednesday

Retail Sales fell 1.1% in November, nearly triple the -0.3% forecast and October was adjusted to -0.1% from 0.3%. Sales ex-Autos fell 0.9% on a 0.1% prediction and October was revised to -0.1% from 0.2%. Control Group Sales dropped 0.5% on a 0.2% estimate and here also October's result was lowered to -0.1% from 0.1%. Markit's Preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December at 56.5 was better than the 55,7 forecast and just below the prior 56.7. Services PMI came in a 55.3, under the 55.9 projection and November's 58.4. The Composite PMI was 55.7 in December and 58.6 in November. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index was 86 in December after 90 in November. The forecast was 88.

Thursday

The FOMC left the fed funds rate unchanged at 0.1% as universally expected. The Projection Materials reduced the 2020 GDP contraction to -2.4% from -3.7% in the September Materials, lowered unemployment to 6.7% from 7.6% and Core PCE inflation to 1.4% from 1.5%.

Initial Jobless Claims at 885,000 in the December 11 week, were much higher than the 800,000 forecast. The prior week was revised to 862,000 from 853,000. The four-week moving average moved above 800,000 for the first time in eight weeks to 812,500. Continuing Claims dropped to 5.508 million from 5.781 million. Housing Starts in November rose 1.2% to 1.547 million (annualized), 1.53 million was the forecast, and Building Permits increased 6.2% to 1.639 million (annualized) from 1.544 million,1.55 million was predicted.

Japan statistics December 21 -December 25

Tokyo CPI is the most interesting this week as Japan is again flirting with deflation. It will not afect the USD/JPY.

Monday

Revisions for the Coincident and Leading Economic Indexes for October are not expected to change the initial releases of 89.7 and 93.8.

Friday

The Tokyo Consumer Price Index was -0.7% (YoY) in November, the ex-Food, Energy Index was -0.2% and the ex Fresh Food Index is forecast to be unchanged in December at -0.7%. The Unemployment Rate in November is forecast to be stable at 3.1%. The Jobs/Applicants ratio was 1.04 in October. Retail Trade is predicted to rise 6.4% on the year in November as in October. Large Retailer Sales rose 2.9% in October. Construction orders fell 0.1% (YoY) in October. Annualized Housing Starts are forecast to fall 9.3% in November after dropping 8.3% in October to 802,000.

US statistics December 21-December 25

Tuesday

Third quarter GDP is forecast to be unchanged at 33.1% after its second revision. Existing Home Sales, 90% of the US housing market, are expected to fall 1% in November to 6.73 million (annualized) after the 4.3% gain in October at 6.85 million.

Wednesday

Personal Spending in November is predicted to gain 0.3% following a 0.5% rise in October. Personal Income is expected to fall 0.3% following the 0.7% drop in October. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index was flat on the month in October and 1.4% higher on the year. New Home Sales are forecast to slip to 985,000 (annualized) in November from 999,000. Michigan December Consumer Sentiment is expected to be revised to 79 from 81.4.

Thursday

Durable Goods Orders are anticipated to rise 0.8% in November after gaining 1.3% in October. Orders ex Transportation should rise 0.5% following October's 1.3% increase, orders ex Defense rose 0.2% in October. Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft rose 0.7% in October.

USD/JPY technical outlook

The upturn in the Relative Strength Index from Thursday to Friday, 33.06 to 37.82, does not signal a turn in the USD/JPY but a disinclination to move lower without more concrete evidence the pair can stay below 103.70. Last week's 103.30 support technically did not hold as the low on Thursday was 102.88 and Friday was 103.07, but it has been reconstiuted at 103.10. The support below 103.10 dates to the first half of 2016 and is shaky. As has been true since the beginning of November the conviction to move lower is weak. It may require a period below 104.00 if a serious attempt to head toward 101.00 is to be undertaken. The 21-day moving average at 104.06 reinforces resistance at 104.00. The 100-day at 105.13 and the 200-day at 106.34 are not currently important.

Resistance: 103.70; 104.00; 104.30;104.55; 105.00

Support: 103.10; 102.80; 102.00

USD/JPY Forecast Poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll has an unusual 100% conviction that the USD/JPY will test support in the week ahead. Given the USD/JPY momentum and the almost complete lack of positive news for the dollar, lower is the default. The one-month and one-quarter views are without further development of a descending trend.