USD/JPY soars two figures on vaccine hope on Monday.

Descending channels with origins in March and July remain in place and active.

Traditional yen safety-status may be limited by rising Japanese COVID-19 cases.

US dollar may be resuming its historical role as a reflection of the economy.

The FXStreet Forecast Poll is negative on USD/JPY out to one quarter

The USD/JPY broke out of its risk-on-dollar-lower, risk-off-dollar-higher-trap on Monday with a resounding two-figure surge in the Dollar-yen that was typical of the markets' traditional faith in the efficacy of the US in economic recovery.

The partial reversal in the USD/JPY on Thursday and Friday was likely a response to the rising COVID-19 diagnoses in much of the country and the specter of new localized economic closures and the influence of the extant descending channels that continue to order the technical picture.

The Trump administration has said it will not impose a national lockdown and the Biden camp seemed to be backing off from its campaign promise to force a coast-to-coast shutdown, though there is doubt that Washington has the legal power to do so.

Dollar-yen vaulted higher from the 103.10 support line on Monday and rose straight to the upper borders of the March and July descending channels with the close at 105.36 marking the slope of the older channel and high of 105.65 just piercing the outer border of the newer formation.

The descent on Thursday began at the 105.40 border of the March channel and Friday's drop started at the 105.13 border of the July channel. The resistance line at 105.50 was reinforced because although price action crossed the line each of the first four days, every close was below.

The yen's traditional status as a safe-haven assisted the currency's rise versus the dollar but any permanent impact will be limited by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Currency markets differed in response from equities and Treasuries. Stocks finished on a winning week, with the Dow up 399,64 points on Friday and 1.156.41 on the week , 4.1%, closing at 29,479.81. Treasury yields were also higher with the 10-year at 0.898%, up almost eight points from last Friday's close at 0.820% though down from Tuesday's high finish at 0.972%.

Equities and bonds are looking through to the eventual success of the vaccine in curbing and then ending the pandemic and restoring normal economic activity, albeit with major changes in many industrial and commercial sectors.

Economic data from neither side of the dateline had much traction. Japan's September information was mixed. The Coincident and Leading Economic Indexes were slightly better than expected while Machinery Orders were considerably weaker than forecast. For October's releases, the Eco Watchers Surveys were well below predictions, though higher than the September readings. The Producer Price Index in October was unchanged denoting few immediate price pressures in the Japanese economy. The annual index was much weaker in October than September, but as forecast.

In the US Initial Jobless and Continuing Claims continued to decline, but in the face of potential closures that may reverse. Inflation was lower than forecast with CPI weaker in October for all categories, which was true of the Producer Price Index also. Friday's Preliminary Michigan Sentiment Index for November at 77 on a 82 forecast was an indication that the dispiriting election campaign and rising COVID-19 counts may influence the holiday shopping season.

USD/JPY outlook

European COVID-19 cases, which began their rise before those in the US, have given tentative signs of peaking without any extensive economic closures, except for the UK. If that pattern duplicates in the US it should confirm the market's Monday reaction to the Pfizer vaccine.

Japan's own COVID-19 spike should remove any lingering exception to the nation's susceptibility and diminish the yen's attraction as a secondary safety currency.

If that is the case the well-established flexibility of the US economy will provide a faster and more extensive recovery than Japan or Europe. The translation to the USD/JPY is basic economics. As the US recovers an expanding economy draws in investment, stimulating dollar demand and rising Treasury rates will give the dollar support.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said the economy warrants additional assistance, though whether he is alluding to an increase in the bond purchase program to lower interest rates or urging fiscal help from Congress is not secure. In recent statements he has promoted both but the emphasis has been on Congress. If Fed policy and the bond market diverge, bonds will prevail because in the long-run the economy has always improved much faster than analysts, including those at the Fed, anticipate.

For the next few weeks the markets will likely be uncertain if the tentative grasp of the new economic comparison scenario will hold. The USD/JPY descending pattern will remain, as the market's respect for the channel borders exhibited this week, but change is on the wind. At the first conclusive sign of an improving pandemic in the United States, a gale will burst forth.

Japan statistics November 9-November 13

Two September releases were improved but several others saw continued weakness in October.

The Coincident Index for September at 80.8 was better than the 79 forecast and August's 79.4 reading. This index encapsulates the state of the economy in a single figure. The Leading Economic Index was 92.9 in September, ahead of the 88.6 forecast and 88.5 in August.

The Eco Watchers Survey: Outlook rose to 49.1 in October from 48.3 in September but was far below the 5.2 forecast. The Eco Watchers Survey: Current climbed to 49.3 in October, missing the 57.6 prediction but up from 49.3 in September.

Machinery Orders fell 4.4% in October and were much weaker than the -0.7% projection and September's 0.2% result. On the year in October Machinery Orders fell 11.5%, -11.6% had been expected and they were off 15.2% in September. Annual orders have fallen for ten straight months.

The Producer Price Index was unchanged at -0.2% in October as expected. The annual rate was -2.1% as forecast, more than double the -0.8% pace in September.

The Tertiary Index of the domestic service sector rose 1.8% in September after August's 0.8% increase.

None of the information had appreciable market impact.

US statistics November 9-November 13

American data provided no trading hooks this week with most information retrograde or unsurprising.

The JOLTS Job Openings for September was about as expected with 6.436 million openings on a 6.5 million forecast and August's 6.352 million.

Inflation was slightly weaker than thought in October with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at zero on the month form 0.2% in September and 1.2% on the year from 1.4%. Core CPI was also flat from 0.2% and 1.6% from 1.7%. The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures price pressures early in the supply chain, was mixed in October. The monthly change was 0.3% from 0.4% in September and the annual was 0.5% from 0.4%. The core rate was 0.1% from 0.4% and 1.1% from 1.2% on the year. Retail pricing power remains weak despite the relatively healthy sales figures from the past five months.

Japanese statistics November 16-November 20

Industrial Production for September is expected to rise 4% as in August and to be unchanged at -9% on the year. Capacity Utilization in September is forecast to gain 1.3% in September, less than half its 2.9% increase in August.

Imports are forecast to fall 21.4% on the year in October, more than the 17.2% drop in September. They have fallen for 17 straight months. Exports tumbled 4.9% in October.

National CPI should drop 0.3% on the year in October from flat in September. Annual Core National CPI is expected to be -0.2% in October also from flat.

The Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for November is out on the 20th. It was 48.7 in October.

US statistics November 16-November 20

The consumer sector is in the spotlight with Retail Sales for October with under-performance the chief market risk. Initial Jobless Claims for the second week of November will also garner attention for signs that the rising COVID-19 diagnoses are causing layoffs.

Retail Sales for October are expected to rise 0.5% in October following the surprise 1.9% gain in September. The ex-Autos number is forecast to be 0.6% after 1.5%. The Retail Sales Control Group is projected to be 0.5% after September's 1.4% increase.

Industrial Production for October should rise 1% after the 0.6% drop prior. Capacity Utilization is expected to rise to 72.3% from 71.5%.

Initial Jobless Claims are forecast to be essentially unchanged at 707,000 in the November 13 week from 709,000. Continuing Claims were 6.786 million in the November 6 week.

Existing Home Sales, nine-tenths of the US housing market, are forecast to slip to 6.45 million annualized in October. Home sales have been very strong for three months with July's 5.86 million, August's 5.98 million and September's 6.54 million above all rates since June 2007.

USD/JPY technical outlook

The twin descending channels remain the chief visual. The older and wider began at the height of the pandemic panic in late March and has contained all trading except for two days in early June that broke the upper border. The more recent formation began on July 1 and is narrower as the extreme volatility of the panic had subsided by then but it is also shallower. The proximity to market switched on October 9 with the older and steeper now positioned closer to trading levels.

The fundamental organization of this sloping view of USD/JPY will not change until the pandemic has released its hold on the market. The possibility, indeed the likelihood, of a final break in this eight-month old pattern was demonstrated on Monday but until the rising number of virus cases abates, a change is in abeyance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47.07 is neutral, the Monday to Thursday move above 50 negated on Friday. The 21-day moving average at 104.76 backs the weak resistance at 104.85 and the 100-day at 105.82 supports the line at 105.85. The 200-day average at 106.90 is for the moment irrelevant.

The abundance of resistance tilts the technical emphasis to the downside.

Resistance: 104.85, 105.15; 105.50; 105;75; 106.25; 106.60

Support: 104.30; 104.00; 103.55; 103.10

USD/JPY Forecast Poll

The interesting aspect of the FXStreet Forecast Poll is that its universally bearish outlooks have forecast rates above last week's poll which had bullish predictions in the one- month and one-quarter views. Last week the forecasts were bearish in the one-week at 103.02, bullish in the one-month at 103.90, and bullish in the one-quarter at 104.03. This week the outlooks are bearish in all three timeframes, but the forecasts are 104.17, 104.33, and 104.26.