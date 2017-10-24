USD/JPY: watching US yields for direction

US Treasury yields up ahead of US data, backing the bullish case for the pair.

Major resistance at 114.40, gains beyond it should signal steeper advance.

The USD/JPY pair recovered from a daily low of 113.23 but remains below the key 114.00 level, trading anyway around 113.85 ahead of the US opening. The pair holds to its post-Japanese election gains but seems unable to find a new catalyst. Upcoming US data could be it, particularly if it comes better-than-expected. In the meantime, the pair's advance is being supported by US equities and yields, sharply up for the day. The 10-year note benchmark is up to 2.41% for the time being, after settling at 2.38% on Monday, something that should keep the pair on the bullish side. Technically, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains towards the upside, given that technical indicators resumed their advances, with the Momentum now at two-week highs, whilst the 100 SMA keeps advancing below the 200 SMA, both anyway over 200 pips below the current level. As commented on previous updates, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to the 114.40 price zone, where it set monthly highs in May and July. Gains beyond the level should see the pair approaching the 115.00 level short-term, also leaving doors opened for a steeper advance.

USD/JPY Current price: 113.85

Support levels: 113.30 112.80 112.45

Resistance levels: 114.05 114.40 114.85

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY