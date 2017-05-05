USD/JPY: waiting for US players after nah NFP

USD/JPY Current price: 112.96

The USD/JPY pair spiked up to 112.72 following the release of the US employment report, but quickly retreated and trades at pre-news levels around 112.40, on a mixed outcome, with a healthy headline jobs' creation of 221,000, being offset by another month of soft wages' growth. Wages grew 0.3% in April, in line with market's expectations, and by 2.5% when compared to a year earlier, far from indicating inflationary pressure, and therefore not enough to influence the Fed in anyway. The intraday picture for the pair presents a positive tone, which could only be reverted on a break below 112.00. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains well above its moving averages, while technical indicators hold within positive territory, recovering modestly from near their mid-lines. Still, there's no upward momentum to support additional gains, as it will take an upward acceleration through 113.00 to see the pair advancing further.

Support levels: 112.00 111.60 111.20

Resistance levels: 113.00 113.30 113.75

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY