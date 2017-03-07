USD/JPY: waiting for US data

USD/JPY Current price: 112.98

As the dollar gains traction on improved market sentiment, the USD/JPY pair reached a fresh 2-month high of 113.07, holding around 113.00 ahead of the US opening. Released early Asia, the Japanese Tankan report showed that sentiment among big manufacturers improved in June, with the index up to 17, its highest in three years, beating expectations of 15 and previous 12. A generalized dollar's recovery, alongside with steady US Treasury yields, help the pair holding on to gains. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest crossing above the largest both around 111.00, while technical indicators retreat within positive territory, as the price consolidates a few pips above a Fibonacci support, the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily advance at 112.90. The US will release the official June manufacturing PMI alongside with the Markit manufacturing one, both expected to show little changes. However, a strong divergence could trigger some action particularly if both come in line, with further gains expected on an extension beyond 113.20, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 112.45 112.00 111.60

Resistance levels: 113.20 113.55 113.80

