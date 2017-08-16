USD/JPY: waiting for the FOMC near highs
USD/JPY Current price: 110.83
After a modest advance at the beginning of the day, the USD/JPY pair consolidates near its weekly high of 110.94 ahead of the US session, as the upcoming Fed event keeps investors side-lined. Nevertheless, the pair presents a quite positive stance, hovering around 110.80 despite disappointing US housing data, which showed that building permits and housing starts plunged in July, amid a decline in the construction of single and multi-family homes, according to official data. Supporting the upward strength, on the other hand, are rising equities and yields, with the latest extending their recovery after falling to over 1-month lows last Friday. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor the upside, as technical indicators are barely retreating, but still holding within overbought territory, whilst the price recovered further above its 100 SMA. Beyond 111.00, the recovery can extend towards 112.00, moreover if the Fed surprises with a clear date on beginning reducing its balance sheet, and the positive momentum in yields persists.
Support levels: 110.35 110.00 109.70
Resistance levels: 111.05 111.40 111.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.