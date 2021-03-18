The greenback was trading broadly higher on Thursday as traders digested the latest macro data and yesterday's Fed's decision.

Earlier in the day, data showed that US initial claims worsened on the week with 770,000 people filing for first-time jobless benefits, up from 712,000 people filing in the prior week.

Moreover, the total number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell back to just over 18 million this week... and it hasn't improved in more than four months. Not a good sign.

Additionally, the Philly Fed Business Sentiment Indicator exploded higher in March. Against expectations of a rise from 23.1 to 23.3, it jumped by the most ever to 51.8. That is the highest level since the Arabian Oil Crisis in 1973.

Furthermore, the prices-paid index spiked to 75.9 vs. 54.4 previously. The last time the prices paid was here; the 10-year yield was 15%. But the Fed still sees no inflation pressures...

Traders paid attention to the FOMC decision yesterday. The Fed predicted that the economy would grow 6.5% in 2021, the largest annual jump in GDP since 1984 and a hefty increase from the 4.2% growth projected just three months ago.

Most importantly, the central bank left the 2023 year without any rate hikes in their predictions, another dovish signal.

The greenback dived after the decision but erased all the losses today as US yields surged higher.