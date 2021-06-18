In this live forex swing trade video we cover the entry, exit reasons, and management for USD/JPY, USD/CAD forex swing trading ideas, and the importance of patience when trading. On these forex pairs we looked to buy USD against the JPY and CAD as we saw the price action is clearly pointing out there is major uptrend trend direction. If price action is saying we have clear forex up trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major forex support zones.

If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and forex swing trading strategy, plan. This live forex swing trading video covers the trading mindset and trading management for our swing forex trades after price bounced from support lines and showed us bullish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychology are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. Check this live forex swing trade and management video to improve your forex trading process.

When you will learn this forex swing trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success.