USD/JPY: upside potential limited

USD/JPY Current price: 110.54

The USD/JPY pair posted a daily low of 109.99 at the beginning of the day, but recovered ever since, nearing 110.60 ahead of US data releases. The Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI, edged down to 52.1 in July from 52.4 in June, with slower gains in output and new orders, but the negative number was offset by a strong gains in equities worldwide. US data was sort of neutral, as core PCE inflation rose by 1.5% in June, matching May´s revised figure and above the expected 1.3%, but personal income remained flat in the month, whilst spending advanced 0.1% in line with market's expectations. The pair holds near its daily high ahead of the US opening, and the release of US manufacturing PMIs. Technically, the pair remains bearish despite this latest correction, as in the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA is crossing below the 200 SMA well above the current level, whilst the Momentum indicator resumed its decline below its 100 level. The RSI in the mentioned chart stands flat around 44, reflecting limited buying interest around the pair. Market would be watching yield's behavior during the upcoming hours for direction.

Support levels: 110.30 109.85 109.40

Resistance levels: 110.80 111.20 111.60

