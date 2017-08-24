USD/JPY: up for the day, but bearish anyway

The USD/JPY pair trades mute around 109.30/40, with the yen undermined during Asian trading hours by falling Japanese bond yields, which tracked US ones in their way lower. Modest gains in European equities are keeping the pair up daily, basis, although heavy US yields ahead of the opening prevent the pair from appreciating, in spite of positive US data. The technical picture hasn't changed over the last 24 hours, with bears still leading the pair. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains well below bearish 100 and 200 SMAs whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines, reflecting the ongoing wait-and-see stance ahead of ECB's and Fed's head speeches on Friday. A break though 108.80, however, should back the ongoing trend, triggering a bearish acceleration towards 108.12, this year low posted last April.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.