USD/JPY: up, but not that much

USD/JPY Current price: 110.65

The USD/JPY pair recovered from the 110.00 region where it spent most of the Asian session, holding near a daily high so far of 110.77 after the better-than-expected US employment report. Jobs' creation was of 209K in July, well above market's forecasts while the unemployment rate ticked lower, to 4.3% as expected. Monthly average hourly earnings increased by 0.3%, also in-line with market's forecast. Adding to the positive tone of the greenback was an improvement in the US trade deficit for June, down to its lowest in eight months. The deficit was of $43.6 billion in the month, from $46.4 billion in May. The recovery, however, stalled below the weekly high at 110.98 and below the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline at 110.80, the immediate resistance. The 4 hours chart shows that the price remains well below a bearish 100 SMA that continues sliding below the 200 SMA, while technical indicators have advanced around their mid-lines, supporting further gains ahead particularly on a break above the mentioned 111.05 level.

Support levels: 110.25 109.85 109.40

Resistance levels: 110.80 111.05 111.30

