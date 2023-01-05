The USD/JPY pair rallied after ending its temporary retreat and now is trading at 132.80. The price turned to the upside as the Dollar Index rebounded and the Yen Futures crashed. Fundamentally, the US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is seen as a high-impact indicator today and is expected at 152K in December versus the 127K in the previous reporting period. Better than expected US data could lift the USD/JPY pair.
From the technical point of view, the USD/JPY challenges the median line (ml) of the ascending pitchfork and the 132.77 static resistance. A valid breakout may signal further growth. On the contrary, invalidating its breakout could announce a new sell-off.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
