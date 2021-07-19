The USDJPY printed today's lows (109.70) lower than last week's lows 109.716), which are also July lows, printing in the way new monthly lows. This by no means is a signal to short this market but it's very peculiar the 0this market is not tracking the DXY rally today.
The reason is that this is a Yen driven move and we are waiting for this MASSIVE breakout in Yen futures short it (USD/JPY).
Watch this video and see our exact breakout levels!
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by FXTE is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. FXTE and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
