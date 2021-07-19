The USDJPY printed today's lows (109.70) lower than last week's lows 109.716), which are also July lows, printing in the way new monthly lows. This by no means is a signal to short this market but it's very peculiar the 0this market is not tracking the DXY rally today.

The reason is that this is a Yen driven move and we are waiting for this MASSIVE breakout in Yen futures short it (USD/JPY).

Watch this video and see our exact breakout levels!

