USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY unable to beat 109.30 as we hold a range of less than 100 pips all last week.Up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. Holding below 109.00/108.90should be a sell signal for this week. The pair topped exactly here yesterday.

EURJPY minor negative weekly chart candle at 6-year trend line resistance at133.05/25 looks likely to lead to losses this week.

CADJPY still magnetized to 14 years 38.2% Fibonacci resistance at 9030. We have held a range of fewer than 120 pips all week.

Daily analysis

USDJPY holding below 109.00/108.90 targets last week’s low at 108.58/55, perhaps as far as 108.40/30. Further losses look for 107380/70.

Bulls need prices above 109.20 to test 4 year trend line resistance at 109.65/75. A break above 109.85 is a buy signal initially targeting 110.20/30 & 110.80/90.

EURJPY has run into 6-year trend line resistance at 133.05/25. Shorts need stops above 133.55. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10.

Shorts at 133.05/25 targets 132.70/60 then first support at 132.30/20. Longs need stops below 132.05. A break is lower to target very strong support at 131.55/45. Longs need stops below 131.35.

CADJPY hovered about 50 pips on either side of 14 year 38.2% Fibonacci level of9020/30. A break above last week’s high at 9073 targets 9120/30 & 9140/45.

Failure to hold above 9000 increases risks to the downside initially targeting 8955/45& important 14-year trend line support at 8900/8880. Longs need stops below 8850.

Chart