USD/JPY: turning back lower, 112.00 at sight

USD/JPY Current price: 112.62

US equities poised to open sharply lower

Political jitters fuel demand for safe-havens

The USD/JPY pair retreats from a fresh weekly high of 113.14 achieved during the Asian session, as risk aversion took center stage early Europe, in a combination of data that ended up triggering the negative sentiment. Earning reports in the US missed expectations, leading to a sharp decline in the tech sector ahead of Wall Street's opening, while the absence of a clear answer from Catalonia to the Spaniard government, ended with the last announcing the beginning of the process of retrieving the region's autonomy. T-yields are also in retreat mode, but the decline is quite modest when compared to equities' one. There are some US reports pending of release ahead of Wall Street's opening, including weekly unemployment figures and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing Survey for October, this last expected at 22.0 from previous 23.8.

The 4 hours chart shows that the pair is currently pressuring a horizontal 100 SMA, the immediate support around 112.45, while technical indicators turned sharply lower from near overbought readings, indicating that the downward movement will likely continue, although so far holding above their mid-lines. Below the mentioned 100 SMA, the pair has scope to extend its decline down to 112.00, a strong Fibonacci support, ahead of a stronger, static level at 111.60. To the upside, a new leg higher through 113.10 should lead to a re-test of this month high at 113.45.

Support levels: 112.45 112.00 111.60

Resistance levels: 112.80 113.10 113.45

