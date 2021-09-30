USD/JPY trades in a steep-rally mode

USD/JPY traded sharply higher yesterday, breaking above the 111.68 barrier and confirming a forthcoming higher high. Then the rate hit resistance at 112.05 and started consolidating slightly below that barrier. Overall, USD/JPY has been in a rally mode since September 22nd, as marked by a steep upside support line drawn from the low of that day. So, with that in mind, we will consider the short-term picture to be positive.
A break above 112.05 will confirm another higher high and may pave the way towards the 112.40 level, marked as a resistance by the high of April 24th, 2019. If the bulls decide to take the action above that barrier, the next are to consider as a resistance may be at 112.85, marked by the high of December 18th, 2018.
Looking at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI, already above 70, turned up again from near the 70 mark, while the MACD, already at extremely positive levels, remains slightly above its trigger line. However, the MACD shows signs that it could top at some point soon. Both indicators detect strong upside speed, but the flattening of the MACD makes us careful over a possible setback before the next leg north, perhaps for a test at the steep upside support line.
In order to abandon the bullish case, we would like to see a dip below 111.68. This could also signal the break of the steep upside line and may encourage declines towards the 111.20 barrier, marked by yesterday’s low. If that low doesn’t hold, we may experience extensions towards the 110.80 territory, defined as a support by the inside swing highs of August 11th and September 27th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
