Running into US Retail Sales we are looking for limited upside inside the Ending Wedge formation. We break down the timeframes to highlights the expected moves in the major currency pair.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0700 in the early American session on Wednesday. With the data from the US showing that Retail Sales rose at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar continued to gather strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.2050 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2050 on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the UK weighed on the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the upbeat US Retail Sales provide a boost to the US Dollar and forces the pair to stretch lower.
Gold extends slide toward $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early January near $1,830 on Wednesday. Following the strong Retail Sales data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up around 1% on the day near 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
With US CPI behind it, Bitcoin price could thrust higher and tag $23,878
BTC is showing small signs of a little step back after a very difficult and choppy trading day on Tuesday, where it was only late in the US trading session that bulls were able to claim the upper hand and jack up the price action in Bitcoin.
Earnings rally pushes ABNB to close 9-month gap, bulls set sights on $160
ABNB stock managed to close the gap created on May 9, 2022, after the short-term rental platform disclosed a wide earnings beat in Tuesday's post-market session and raised its guidance for the year's first quarter.