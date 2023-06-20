USD/JPY: The pair is expected to depreciate in a new trend

The USDJPY currency seems to be forming a bearish trend. Most likely, the trend takes the form of a double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, within which the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed.
The wave Ⓧ is a double zigzag consisting of intermediate sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y).
At the moment, the market may be at the very beginning of the primary wave Ⓨ. Probably, this wave will have a standard zigzag shape (A)-(B)-(C).
The end of the first impulse sub-wave (A) is possible near the minimum of 129.64.
However, in an alternative scenario, the wave Ⓧ continues to build.
In waves Ⓧ, we see completed intermediate sub-waves (W) and (X).
Most likely, the final actionary wave (Y) is being constructed on the last section of the chart, the internal structure of which hints at a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
We expect a bullish movement towards 146.16, where the primary wave Ⓧ will be at 76.4% of wave Ⓦ.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
