Share:

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that USD is gaining ground over JPY in the past weeks, traded at the current rate of around ¥143.61. Today, we should expect it to test the resistance level of ¥144 and if it is able to pass it, then it could approach the next one at around ¥144.40. If it fails to pass it, then it should retreat back towards its support level which is located at around ¥142.20.