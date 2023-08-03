Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that USD is gaining ground over JPY in the past weeks, traded at the current rate of around ¥143.61. Today, we should expect it to test the resistance level of ¥144 and if it is able to pass it, then it could approach the next one at around ¥144.40. If it fails to pass it, then it should retreat back towards its support level which is located at around ¥142.20.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.2700, as BoE rate hike looms
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, sitting at fresh five-week lows on 'Super Thursday'. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar strength and the market’s anxiety ahead of key US data and the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950, holding close to multi-week lows. Strong US jobs data and a risk-off mood underpin the US Dollar while the Euro weighs softer Eurozone PPI inflation data. US ISM awaited.
Gold price looks delicate ahead of key NFP, Services PMI data
Gold price (XAU/USD) looks supported above the immediate support of $1,930.00, but the downside seems favored as the United States labor market data arrives more resilient than expectations.
Could whale activity in AAVE, APE, COMP, IMX and LDO lead to a steep correction or a new rally?
Bitcoin price was range-bound below the psychological barrier at $30,000 at the start of the Asian trading session. The Curve-exploit related DeFi crisis fueled volatility in AAVE and COMP among other tokens.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: 25 bps hawkish hike, or 50 bps dovish raise?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is primed for intense volatility, as the Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to raise interest rate at its fourteenth straight meeting on August 3.