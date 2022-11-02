The USDJPY chart shows the formation of a global impulse trend, which consists of cycle waves. In recent months, we have seen the price creeping up in the cycle wave V, more precisely in its final part.
Wave V, apparently, takes the form of a 5-wave impulse of the primary degree ①-②-③-④-⑤. In this impulse, the first four parts are finished.
Currently, we can expect the construction of the primary fifth wave, which takes the form of an intermediate impulse (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). The price in the final primary wave ⑤ may rise to 154.22.
At that price level, minor wave 5, which is similar to the ending diagonal, will be at 100% of impulse 3.
An alternative scenario shows that the entire cycle wave V has already completely ended in the form of a primary impulse.
Thus, in the next coming trading weeks, we can expect a fall in the exchange rate and the formation of a new bearish trend.
It is assumed that a bearish double zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ may form in the market in the near future.
The upcoming decline in the first wave Ⓦ may reach the area of 140.38, that is, the previous minimum of fluctuations, and then even lower.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
