USD/JPY: The intermediate correction has come to an end, we are waiting for a fall in bearish impulse

In the long term, the USDJPY pair may form a bearish trend. Most likely, the trend takes the form of a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ, within which the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ are completed.
The wave Ⓧ is a double zigzag consisting of intermediate sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y).
At the time of writing, the market is in a wave Ⓩ. This wave, judging by its internal structure, takes the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C). Since the correction (B) looks like a completed double zigzag, in the near future the pair may start moving in a bearish impulse wave (C) to 123.03.
At that level, primary waves Ⓩ and Ⓨ will be equal.
Unlike the main scenario, here, in an alternative scenario, wave Ⓧ is under development.
The primary wave Ⓧ can take the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y). Within this pattern, we see completed intermediate sub-waves (W) and (X).
Most likely, in the last section of the chart we see the beginning of the construction of the final actionary wave (Y), the initial structure of which hints at a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.
It is expected to end at 142.49, where the primary wave Ⓧ will be at 61.8% of wave Ⓦ.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
