To date, the USDJPY currency shows the formation of a global impulse trend, which consists of cycle waves.
For more than four months, the price has been rising in a cycle wave V.
Wave V, apparently, takes the form of a 5-wave impulse ①-②-③-④-⑤ of the primary degree. Within the framework of this impulse, the first four parts look completed.
Currently, the construction of the primary fifth wave is assumed, which takes the form of an intermediate impulse. The price in the final primary wave ⑤ may rise to the level of 140.06.
At that level, wave V will be at 200% of previous cycle impulse III.
An alternative scenario shows that the entire cycle wave V has already ended in the form of a primary impulse.
Thus, in the next coming trading weeks, we can expect a fall in the exchange rate and the formation of a new bearish trend.
In the near future, we can assume the formation of a bearish impulse, which will consist of primary sub-waves ①-②-③-④-5, as shown in the chart, where the first two small sub-waves ①-2 are constructed.
The upcoming decline may reach the area of 121.27, the previous minimum of fluctuations, and possibly even lower.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!