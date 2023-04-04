USD/JPY: Testing its resistance level, or retreating towards its support level?

Share:

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded at around ¥132.90. Its support and resistance level are located at the rates of ¥132.30 and ¥133.50. As the support level was tested and it is now in an upward reaction, today we could expect it to test the resistance level and if it is able to break through it, then it should approach its next resistance level at around ¥135, otherwise it would retreat back towards its support level of ¥132.30.