USD/JPY: Testing its resistance level, or retreating towards its support level?

USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded at around ¥132.90. Its support and resistance level are located at the rates of ¥132.30 and ¥133.50. As the support level was tested and it is now in an upward reaction, today we could expect it to test the resistance level and if it is able to break through it, then it should approach its next resistance level at around ¥135, otherwise it would retreat back towards its support level of ¥132.30.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Can US inflation turn around?
Stocks mostly rallied to start the week, but Tech stocks came under renewed pressure. The broad market was flat as a result and the New York trading session confirming the validity of the price leap seen in Asia.