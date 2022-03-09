USD/JPY technical analysis summary
Buy Stop: Above 115.90.
Stop Loss: Below 115.68.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200) Buy Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
USD/JPY chart analysis
The USDJPY technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDJPY: H1 is climbing after breaching above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itself. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 115.90. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 115.68. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex - USD/JPY
Japan’s machine tool orders growth slowed in February. Will the USDJPY price climbing continue?
Japan’s machine tool orders growth slowed in February: the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association reported machine tool orders rose 31.6% over year in February after 61.4% growth in March. This is bullish for USDJPY.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1040 as Ukraine ready for a diplomatic solution
Risk appetite returned to financial markets after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. EUR/USD extends rally beyond 1.1000 for the first time this week.
GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150
GBP/USD near a daily high of 1.3180 amid the better market’s mood. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.
Gold gives up gains and loses $2,000
Gold Price retreated sharply from $2,070.50 a troy ounce, now trading in the $1,990 price zone, as fears about an escalation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis eased. The market sentiment began improving on Tuesday as humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians were put in place.
Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283
Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.
Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium
All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.