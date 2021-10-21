Currencies
Diverging real yields as well as a more uncertain environment favoured the dollar against most peers, including the euro. EUR/USD temporarily broke below crucial 1.1603 support before recovering somewhat. The technical picture remains fragile. Capturing 1.1664 (red) resistance zone would be a first sign EUR/USD bearish/USD bullish momentum eases.
The pound long hesitated to really push forward on rising (ST and LT) gilt yields. EUR/GBP support at 0.845 caved recently. In case of a sustained break, there’s not much that prevents a return to the 2019/2020 low (0.8277/82) from a technical perspective. That may not be that easy though, with sterling at the current juncture discounting quite some BoE policy normalisation already.
The Japanese yen’s safe haven status is no match for the sharp increase in core bond yields, even as risk sentiment turned more fragile. USD/JPY surpassed the 114 level for the first time since 2018.
The Czech National Bank surprised with a very hawkish 75 bps rate increase in September. However, the Czech currency didn’t profit much anymore. EUR/CZK 25.3 is very solid support and probably requires bullish overall market sentiment to be broken. The krone’s downside remains protected by generous interest rate support though.
The MNB scaled back its tightening pace from 30 bps (June-August) to 15 bps (Sept-Oct). Markets may fear this won’t suffice to counter still-strong inflationary pressures, especially if the forint weakens in a way it did over the past weeks. EUR/HUF recently took out 360 again.
The Polish central bank caved to high inflation and unexpectedly bumped its policy rate with 40 bps to 0.5%. However, governor Glapinski poured cold water on expectations for a protracted tightening cycle, killing a zloty recovery before it even really started. At the same time, the EU and Poland are on collision course. It could end up in Poland missing out on huge EU flows. EUR/PLN remains nearby important resistance of 4.60.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
