The USDJPY pair was trading half a percent higher on Thursday and was attacking the strong resistance of 109.10.

Traders paid attention to today's US GDP number. The annualized Q1 GDP was reported at "only" 6.4%, which, while an improvement to the 4.3% in Q4 missed consensus expectations of 6.6%, certainly missed the whisper numbers, some of which were even in the double-digit range.

Meanwhile, the prior week's pandemic cycle low print for US initial claims was revised higher, only to see this week's claims drop to a new post-pandemic-spike low at 553,000. Continuing claims also dropped to new cycle lows.

Later in the session, the US pending home sales numbers will be released.

It looks like the US yields have broken out from their consolidation triangle, and the 10-year yield was up 3% today, trading at around 1.66%. The next target is set at 1.7%.

As the USDJPY pair is strongly correlated to US yields, it picked up some bullish pace and managed to return above the important support of 108.40. As long as the greenback trades above that support, the medium-term outlook appears bullish.

If the dollar rises above 109.10, we could see another leg higher toward the psychological zone of 110.

Alternatively, failure to defend the 108.40 support could be a bearish sign, targeting last week's lows of 107.50.