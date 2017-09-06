USD/JPY: struggling with critical resistance

USD/JPY Current price: 110.42

The USD/JPY advanced up to 110.48 this Friday, holding nearby and its highest in three days, but flat weekly basis, with the dollar backed by European currencies' weakness and a modest uptick in US yields. Additionally, and despite the ongoing political uncertainty, stocks trade higher in Europe whilst Wall Street is poised to open in the green. The pair is struggling now with a major static resistance, the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run between 108.12 and 114.36 at 110.50, and would need to clearly break above it to confirm additional gains for today. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators keep heading north within positive territory, supporting such advance, although the price remains below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest currently at 110.90, providing a dynamic resistance. Should the pair close the week above this last, chances turn towards the upside for early next week, although Fed's monetary policy next Wednesday will probably prevent the pair from rallying much higher.

Support levels: 109.80 109.30 108.80

Resistance levels: 110.50 110.90 111.45

