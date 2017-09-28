USD/JPY: struggling for direction below 113.00
USD/JPY Current price: 112.74
The USD/JPY pair trades modestly lower, below the 113.00 level, having spent the day within Wednesday's range. There were no big news coming from Japan, with BOJ's Kuroda on the wires but reiterating its usual stance on maintaining easing firm in place. In the US, data was mixed, although a positive revision of US Q2 GDP is limiting the decline. Stocks are poised to open lower, but yields are sharply up, with the 10-year note benchmark at 2.34%. Mixed background at the time being that anyway should be favoring the upside, but it's not. The 4 hours chart for the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the price holds above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest gaining upward traction, but technical indicators having turned flat within positive territory after correcting overbought conditions. Wednesday's low of 112.26 is key during the upcoming hours, as a break below it should put the pair in the bearish path for the rest of the day. On the contrary, a recovery above 113.00 should favor a new leg higher, which will likely extend beyond the high set earlier this week at 113.24.
Support levels: 112.24 111.90 111.40
Resistance levels: 113.00 113.45 113.80
