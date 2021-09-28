Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases and a complete Top Down Analysis of the USDJPY which is potentially failing at the 111.00 resistance area. Review my previous USDJPY analysis here.
USD/JPY weekly
Weekly support at 109.10 and 108.71, resistance at 110.79 and 110.96.
Price has rallied back to the 110.79 to 110.96 strong weekly resistance area. MACD has shown negative divergence signalling a potential change in trend at a proven level of strong resistance.
USD/JPY daily
Daily support at 110.44, resistance at 110.96.
Price has been consolidating under the 111.00 resistance area for approximately 3 months. A further retest and failure at the 111.00 level would present an ideal opportunity to sell at a strong resistance area.
Should price reverse the short term target would be 108.71 weekly support, and the long term target would be 102.59 monthly support.
