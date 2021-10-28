USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY longs at support at 113.40/30 were offered 50 pips yesterday. as we topped exactly at first resistance at 113.80/95.

EURJPY buying opportunity at at 131.60/40, stop below 131.30.

CADJPY shorts at first resistance at 9240/60 keep working this week.

Daily analysis

USDJPY meets minor resistance at 113.85/95. Strong resistance at last week's high at 114.50/70. Shorts need stops above 114.80. A break higher is a medium term buy signal.

Good support again at 113.40/30. Longs need stops below 113.20 so the risk is very small. A break lower target 113.00/112.90 & 112.60/50.

EURJPY buy at 131.60/40, stop below 131.30. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 130.90 then an important buying opportunity at 130.40/20 with stops below 130.00.

Longs at 131.60/40 target 131.90 & 132.10 for profit taking. Strong resistance at 132.20/40. Shorts need stops above 132.60.

CADJPY shorts at first resistance at 9240/60 work again as we target 9200 & 9175, hit as I write this morning. A buying opportunity at 9120/00 with stops below 9090.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 9240/60. However on a break higher sell at 9280/9300 with stops above 9320.