USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY posted a bearish engulfing candle for a sell signal.
EURJPY shorts at strong resistance at 130.25/35 work on the slide to the target & support at 129.50/40 for a potential 80 pip profit. However longs here were stopped to trigger another sell signal.
Shorts are working as we fall another 80 pips.
CADJPY we wrote: has very strong resistance at 8790/8810, with the best chance of a high for the week. Shorts need stops above 8835.
Shorts now have 50 pips offered but outlook is negative so further losses are expected.
Daily analysis
USDJPY rejected 4 year trend line resistance at 111.65/85 in the end, although this was a confusing situation in the morning. The pair collapsed breaking support at 111.45/35. Outlook negative as we look for 111.00/110.90, perhaps as far as 110.60/50.
Strong resistance at 110.60/70. Shorts need stops above 112.10. Only a weekly close above here turns the outlook positive again.
EURJPY broke support at 129.50/40 for a sell signal & we hit 128.65. Further losses are likely to 128.50/40 & a retest of 128.00/127.90 for profit taking on any remaining shorts.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 129.30/50. Try shorts with stops above 129.75.
CADJPY has very strong resistance at 8790/8810, with the best chance of a high for the week. Shorts need stops above 8835. A break higher is an important longer term buy signal, initially targeting 8865 & 8895.
Shorts at at 8790/8810 target 8750/40 (hit) & 8715/05. Further losses meet support at 8685/75 for profit taking on any remaining shorts.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
