USD/JPY: Still looking for a bearish breakout

Still looking for a bearish breakout. The USD/JPY pair remains under selling pressure, with the pair looking to extend its slide sub-112.00 ahead of the US opening. An early recovery was contained around 112.40/50, where in the 1 hour chart, the 100 SMA presents a bearish slope. In the same chart, technical indicators maintain strong bearish slopes within negative territory, supporting the ongoing bearish trend. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have resumed their declines after failing to overcome their mid-lines, whilst the 100 SMA continues heading south around 113.40. Earlier this week, the pair bounced twice from its 100 DMA, today at 111.65 and the level to break to confirm a new leg lower towards 111.20. A daily close below this last should favor a continued slide towards the 100.00 region during the upcoming sessions.

