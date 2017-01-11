USD/JPY: solid US ADP survey triggers only modest advance

USD/JPY Current price: 114.20

Equities at all-time highs, yields recovering, undermine the yen.

The US private sector added 235K new jobs in October, beating expectations of 200K.

The USD/JPY pair trades at its highest for the week, above the 114.00 level, rising ever since the day started, yet accelerating its upward momentum after the release of a better-than-expected US ADP survey. According to it, the private sector added 235K new jobs, surpassing market's forecast of 200K. September figure, however, suffered a downward revision, down to 110K from the previous 135K. Adding to the pair's bullish tone are equities, as European indexes opened sharply higher, with the German DAX up over 200 points and at an all-time high, and Wall Street poised to open at records. Treasury yields are just marginally higher, but adding to the pair's positive stance.

From a technical point of view, the price is once again, nearing the critical 114.40 region, where it topped in May, July, and October, making the area a major resistance. The short-term picture is bullish, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price recovered further after testing its 100 SMA with moving averages maintaining their bullish slopes well-below the current level. In the same chart, technical indicators hold above their mid-lines, with the RSI heading north around 64, but the Momentum lagging. US manufacturing PMIs are pending of release, ahead of the more relevant Fed's decision, but outstanding outcomes can push the pair above the mentioned region, triggering a stronger rally which could extend up to the 115.00 region.

Support levels: 114.05 113.60 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.40 114.85 115.10

