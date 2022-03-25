Summary: The Dollar soared against the Japanese Yen for the second day running, settling 0.98% higher to 122.30 (121.13 yesterday). US Treasury bond yields rebounded, led by the benchmark 10-year note, up 8 basis points at the close of trade in New York. See-saw, spot FX-like trading depicted Treasuries which were down yesterday, back up this morning. A favourite gauge of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies nudged higher to finish at 98.77 (98.65 yesterday). Which is because the Japanese Yen carries 13.6% weight against the Greenback in the US Dollar Index (USD/DXY). The Euro (57.6% weight in the DXY), steadied to 1.1000 from 1.1008. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) extended its gains versus the Greenback, settling 0.23% higher to 0.7515 (0.7498 yesterday). Overnight, the Aussie Battler climbed to 0.7527, a fresh peak for 2022. Despite the 2.96% slide in Brent Crude Oil to USD 118.00 (USD 121.17), the Greenback fell against the Canadian Loonie (USD/CAD) to 1.2527 (1.2562). Sterling (GBP/USD) dipped to 1.3187 from 1.3203. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH was last at 6.3800 (6.3900) while the USD/THB pair (Dollar-Thai Baht) eased 0.35% to 33.52 (33.61). In choppy trade, the US Dollar regained 6.7% against the Russian Rouble to (USD/RUB) 102.30 after yesterday’s tumble to USD/RUB 97.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher led by sharp gains in technology and bank shares. The DOW climbed 1.08% to 34,737 (34,365) while the S&P 500 added 1.44% to 4,523 (4,457). Markets were optimistic as world leaders met to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Economic data released yesterday saw US Weekly Unemployment Benefit Claims fall to 187,000 from 215,000, which is the lowest since 1969. Other economic reports released yesterday saw Australia’s Flash Manufacturing PMI climb to 57.3 from a previous 57.0 while Flash Services also rose to 57.9 from an upward revised 57.4. Germany’s Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.6 against forecasts at 55.9 while German Flash Services was up to 55.0, beating estimates at 53.6. The Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI eased to 57.0 from 58.2 but beat expectations at 56.0. Eurozone Flash Services PMI also beat forecasts at 55.0 against 53.6. UK Flash Manufacturing PMI fell to 55.5 from a previous upward revised 58.0 and lower than median forecasts at 57.0. UK Flash Services PMIs rose to 61.0 from a previous 60.5, bettering estimates at 58.0. UK CBI (Confederation of British Industry) Realised Sales fell to 9 from 14, and lower than estimates at 11.0. US Durable Goods Orders (m/m) fell -2.2% against a previous 1.6%, and lower than forecasts of -0.5%. US Core Durable Goods Orders (excluding transportation items) dropped to -0.6% from 0.8%, lower than estimates at 0.5%. US Flash Manufacturing PMI climbed to 58.5 from 57.3 and higher than median forecasts at 56.6. US Flash Services PMI rose to 58.9 from 56.5, beating expectations at 56.0.

AUD/USD – Buoyed by strong metal prices and the market’s risk-on stance, the Aussie Dollar extended its gains against the Greenback to 0.7515 from 0.7498, gaining 0.23%. The AUD/USD pair hit an overnight and fresh 2022 high at 0.7527. The Aussie Battler has gained 1.3% against the Greenback this week.

USD/JPY – The Dollar continued its meteoric rise against the Japanese Yen as US Treasury bond yields rebounded amidst a risk-on stance. Overnight the USD/JPY pair soared to a high at 122.41, highs not seen since November 2015 before easing to settle at 122.30. Yesterday the USD/JPY pair opened at 121.13. A week ago, the Dollar fetched 118.62 Yen. Amazing!

USD/CAD – Against the Canadian Loonie, the US Dollar eased 0.25% to 1.2527 from 1.2563 yesterday. Despite the fall in Oil prices, the Canadian Dollar benefitted from the market’s healthier risk appetite and stronger base and precious metals. Spot Silver rose 1.56%, settling at USD 25.57 (USD 25.07).

EUR/USD – The shared currency steadied to finish at 1.1000 from 1.1008 after trading to an overnight low at 1.0966. Euro area Manufacturing and Services PMIs were mostly upbeat but unable to lift the Euro which fell against its other counterparts, mainly the Australasian currencies.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar is light and starts off with Japan’s Tokyo Headline CPI (y/y no forecasts, previous was 1%), and Tokyo Core CPI report (y/y f/c 0.7% from a previous 0.5% - FX Factory). Japan also releases its SPPI (Services Producer Price Index), (y/y f/c 1.2% from 1.2%). European data sees German IFO Business Climate for March (f/c 94.0 from 98.9 – ACY Finlogix), UK GFK Consumer Confidence for March (f/c -30 from -26 – ACY Finlogix), UK February Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.8% from 1.9%; y/y f/c 8% from 9.1% - ACY Finlogix). UK Core Retail Sales, excluding fuel (m/m f/c 1% from 1.7%; y/y f/c 6.1% from 7.2%). The US rounds up today’s reports with its US February Pending Home Sales (m/m f/c 1.5% from -5.7%, y/y no forecasts, previous was -9.5% - ACY Finlogix). Finally, US University of Michigan March Final Consumer Sentiment (f/c 59.7 from previous 62.8 – ACY Finlogix).

Trading Perspective: While the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) edged higher, the Greenback finished mixed against its global rivals. The pattern of weaker European currencies against stronger Australasian FX extended for the second day running. This divergence is purely short-term and unlikely to last given how fluid FX markets are. The one constant we can count on is elevated volatility. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sees no end in sight while markets expect the Fed’s FOMC to hike rates by 50 bp in May. These themes will continue to dominate trade, and while underpinning the Dollar, brings many opportunities.

EUR/USD – The Euro held its levels against the Greenback finishing little changed at 1.1000. Overnight low traded was at 1.0694. For today, immediate resistance lies at 1.1040 (overnight high traded was at 1.1040). The next resistance level is found at 1.1070. Immediate support for the Euro is at 1.0980 followed by 1.9060 and 1.0930. The price action this week on EUR/USD suggests that the shorts are getting impatient and a likely rally to 1.11-1.12 is possible. A rally to those levels is ideal for selling the shared currency. Likely range today though is likely 1.0970-1.1070.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler continued to climb against the Greenback, finishing at 0.7515 against 0.7498 yesterday. Overnight the AUD/USD pair traded to a fresh 2022 high at 0.7524. The market’s risk on stance and the pattern of stronger Australasian currencies against weaker European FX has buoyed the Aussie. While the Aussie’s climb has been impressive, a pullback is more likely from current levels. Immediate resistance today lies at 0.7530 followed by 0.7560 and 0.7590. On the downside, immediate support is found at 0.7490 and 0.7460. Look for further choppy trade in a likely range today of 0.7470-0.7530. Prefer to sell rallies.

USD/JPY – Against the Yen, the Dollar extended its stellar performance. While the Dollar rallied 0.98% against the Yen to 122.30 from 121.15 yesterday, it’s outperformance has been overdue. US treasury bond yields have been steadily climbing since the start of this month (US 10-year yield at 1.72% to today’s 2.37%), the USD/JPY pair rose from 115 at the start of March to 119.50 on Monday. In short, the catch-up in the USD/JPY pair was overdue. For today, immediate resistance lies at 122.40 and 122.70. Immediate support can be found at 122.00, 121.70 and 121.40. Looking to sell rallies in a likely range of 121.50-122.50 today.

USD/CAD –Like the Australian Dollar, Canada’s Loonie ended stronger against the Greenback, USD/CAD dipped to 1.2527 from 1.2562 yesterday. Overnight low traded was at 1.2510, which is today’s immediate support level. The next support level lies at 1.2480 and 1.2450. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 1.2560, 1.2590 and 1.2620. Look for more volatile moves in this currency pair with a likely range of 1.2485-1.2585. Prefer to buy dips.