Dale showed a Reversal Week in USDJPY and still believes in the Bull Case in Gold and Silver now risking this week's lows.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 0.7040 on falling yields, Fed Powell eyed
The AUD/USD pair has displayed a mild correction after hitting a fresh weekly high of 0.7070 in the late New York session. The aussie dollar is advancing gradually this week after sensing a responsive buying action near 0.6850 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0550 after reaching a weekly high around 1.0600
EUR/USD soars sharply above the 1.0500 mark for the first time in the week and extends its gains for the third consecutive day after Fed Wednesday’s afternoon hike, that tumbled the major towards weekly lows around 1.0350, though staged a comeback and now is trading at weekly highs near 1.0601.
Gold advances firmly above $1850 on weaker USD and falling real yields
Gold spot remains steady above the 200-day moving average DMA, which lies around $1843.19, as the Wall Street close approaches. Safe-haven demand and US dollar buyers taking profits weakened the greenback and lifted Gold prices.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!