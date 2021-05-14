The USD/JPY is making a bounce-off in the POC zone after the positive CPI and PPI numbers.

The NFP result was not that bad. 6.1 % unemployment is close to 5 % unemployment which is full employment. I have already stated that after the NFP the USD/JPY will go up. It has happened and it is happening. I expect upside continuation from the POC zone 109.20-30. Even if the market drops to the 109.00 zones, the USD/July should bounce up. Final target s 109.96.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

