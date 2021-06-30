USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY we wrote: risks forming a double top for a sell signal pattern after we failed to sustain a break above 111.00.

Yesterday we dipped to 10 pips above first support at 110.30/20.

EURJPY has sold off from very strong resistance at 132.50/60. Shorts are working!! We wrote: Further losses look likely targeting 131.25/05...

The pair hit this target & bottomed exactly here.

CADJPY holding strong resistance at 9020/30 & hitting our targets of 8990/80 &8940/20. We bottomed exactly here but the outlook remains negative.

Daily analysis

USDJPY failure hold above 111.00 risks the formation of a double top sell signal. The pair is edging slowly lower to 110.60/55 & almost as far as first support at 110.30/20.Below 110.00 look for 109.75/65.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 110.60/70. Strong resistance at111.00/111.10. A break above 111.20 kills the double top sell signal & is a buy signal initially targeting 111.40/50 then 111.70/80.

EURJPY we are short at very strong resistance at 132.50/60 & hitting the next target of 131.25/05 perhaps as far as minor support at 131.10/00 today. A break below the100 day moving average at 130.90/80 is a sell signal targeting 130.60/50 &130.20/00. A break below here is a sell signal targeting 129.80 & support at129.50/40.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.3180/90. Above 132.00 however, allows a recovery to towards very strong resistance again at 132.50/60.

Shorts need stops above 132.80. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 133.20/30, perhaps as far as 133.55/65.

CADJPY holding strong resistance at 9020/30 & hitting our targets of 8990/80 &8940/20. Further losses look likely to 8880/70.

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 8955/65. Above 8980 however, allows a recovery towards strong resistance again at 9020/30. A break above 9040targets 2 week highs at 9070/80

