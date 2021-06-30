USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY we wrote: risks forming a double top for a sell signal pattern after we failed to sustain a break above 111.00.
Yesterday we dipped to 10 pips above first support at 110.30/20.
EURJPY has sold off from very strong resistance at 132.50/60. Shorts are working!! We wrote: Further losses look likely targeting 131.25/05...
The pair hit this target & bottomed exactly here.
CADJPY holding strong resistance at 9020/30 & hitting our targets of 8990/80 &8940/20. We bottomed exactly here but the outlook remains negative.
Daily analysis
USDJPY failure hold above 111.00 risks the formation of a double top sell signal. The pair is edging slowly lower to 110.60/55 & almost as far as first support at 110.30/20.Below 110.00 look for 109.75/65.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 110.60/70. Strong resistance at111.00/111.10. A break above 111.20 kills the double top sell signal & is a buy signal initially targeting 111.40/50 then 111.70/80.
EURJPY we are short at very strong resistance at 132.50/60 & hitting the next target of 131.25/05 perhaps as far as minor support at 131.10/00 today. A break below the100 day moving average at 130.90/80 is a sell signal targeting 130.60/50 &130.20/00. A break below here is a sell signal targeting 129.80 & support at129.50/40.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 1.3180/90. Above 132.00 however, allows a recovery to towards very strong resistance again at 132.50/60.
Shorts need stops above 132.80. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 133.20/30, perhaps as far as 133.55/65.
CADJPY holding strong resistance at 9020/30 & hitting our targets of 8990/80 &8940/20. Further losses look likely to 8880/70.
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 8955/65. Above 8980 however, allows a recovery towards strong resistance again at 9020/30. A break above 9040targets 2 week highs at 9070/80
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of EZ inflation data, ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally higher ahead of the release of eurozone inflation figures. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.