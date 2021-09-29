USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY beat 110.70/80 for the next target of 111.15/20.
EURJPY longs at 129.50/40 worked perfectly, with a high for the day here targeting 130.00/05 (hit) & strong resistance at 130.25/35.
CADJPY hit our target & strong resistance at 8790/8810, with the best chance of a high for the week. Shorts need stops above 8830.
Today’s analysis
USDJPY hit the next target of 111.15/20 this morning. Expect very important 4 year trend line resistance at 110.65/85. Shorts need stops above 111.10.
First support at 110.80/70 could hold the downside. However further losses meet strong support at 110.40/30.
EURJPY potential 50 pips profit already this week as we target 130.00/05 & strong resistance at 130.25/35. Try shorts with stops above 130.50.
First support at 129.50/40 again today, longs need stops below 129.25. A break lower targets 129.05/95 then 128.65/55.
CADJPY hit very strong resistance at 8790/8810, with the best chance of a high for the week. Shorts need stops above 8830. A break higher is an important longer term buy signal, initially targeting 8865 & 8895.
Shorts at at 8790/8810 target 8750/40 & 8685/75 for profit taking.
Chart
