USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY shorts at first resistance at 110.65/85 worked on the slide to 110.10/00 but longs here were stopped below 109.85.
EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 targeting 130.20/00 &support at 129.50/40. We held jus 11 pips here for a potential 140 pip profit this week.
CADJPY broke strong support at June lows at 8820/00 for an important sell signal targeting 8760 & 8720/10. The pair bottomed exactly here.
Daily analysis
USDJPY strong resistance at 110.00/10. Shorts target 109.60/50, perhaps as far as support at 109.25/20 for profit-taking.
Shorts at strong resistance at 110.00/10 stop above 110.30. Strong resistance at110.70/80. Shorts need stops above 110.90.
EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 & bounced just 11 pips from support at 129.50/40. If you managed along just above here look for first target130.50/60. A high for the morning likely here. A selling opportunity at 131.10/30, stop above 131.40.
Longs at strong support at 129.50/40 stop below 129.20. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 128.40/30.
CADJPY shorts on the break of June lows at 8820/00 worked perfectly as we hit the target of 8720/10 for profit-taking. Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 8800/10. Shorts need stops above 8830. Strong resistance at 8860/70. Stop above 8890.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
