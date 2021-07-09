USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY shorts at first resistance at 110.65/85 worked on the slide to 110.10/00 but longs here were stopped below 109.85.

EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 targeting 130.20/00 &support at 129.50/40. We held jus 11 pips here for a potential 140 pip profit this week.

CADJPY broke strong support at June lows at 8820/00 for an important sell signal targeting 8760 & 8720/10. The pair bottomed exactly here.

Daily analysis

USDJPY strong resistance at 110.00/10. Shorts target 109.60/50, perhaps as far as support at 109.25/20 for profit-taking.

Shorts at strong resistance at 110.00/10 stop above 110.30. Strong resistance at110.70/80. Shorts need stops above 110.90.

EURJPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 & bounced just 11 pips from support at 129.50/40. If you managed along just above here look for first target130.50/60. A high for the morning likely here. A selling opportunity at 131.10/30, stop above 131.40.

Longs at strong support at 129.50/40 stop below 129.20. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 128.40/30.

CADJPY shorts on the break of June lows at 8820/00 worked perfectly as we hit the target of 8720/10 for profit-taking. Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 8800/10. Shorts need stops above 8830. Strong resistance at 8860/70. Stop above 8890.

