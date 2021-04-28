USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY we wrote: holding above 108.00 should be positive targeting 108.35/40 ( we just topped here overnight) then strong resistance at 108.90/109.05.

Perfect call! We shot higher from 108.05 to 108.90/109.05 & topped exactly here.

EURJPY beat resistance at 130.60/70 to target strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 131.85.

CADJPY unexpectedly beat strong resistance at 8630/40 & again at 8690/8710.

Daily analysis

USDJPY held 5 pips above 108.00 & shot higher to strong resistance at 108.90/109.05as predicted. We topped exactly here.

Shorts need stops above 109.20. A break higher targets 109.60/70. Shorts at strong resistance at 108.90/109.05 target 108.60, 108.40/35, perhaps as far as strong support at 108.25/15. Longs need stops below 180.00.

EURJPY tests strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60. Shorts need stops above 131.85. A break higher targets 1.3215/20 & 132.40/50.

Shorts at 131.40/60 target 131.20/10 & support at 130.90/80 for profit-taking. Further losses meet strong support at 130.40/30. Longs need stops below 130.20.

CADJPY unexpectedly through strong resistance at 8690/8710 targeting 8755/60 (hit)& 8800/10.

First support at 8730/20. Longs need stops below 8705.

