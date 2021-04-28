USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY we wrote: holding above 108.00 should be positive targeting 108.35/40 ( we just topped here overnight) then strong resistance at 108.90/109.05.
Perfect call! We shot higher from 108.05 to 108.90/109.05 & topped exactly here.
EURJPY beat resistance at 130.60/70 to target strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60. We topped exactly here. Shorts need stops above 131.85.
CADJPY unexpectedly beat strong resistance at 8630/40 & again at 8690/8710.
Daily analysis
USDJPY held 5 pips above 108.00 & shot higher to strong resistance at 108.90/109.05as predicted. We topped exactly here.
Shorts need stops above 109.20. A break higher targets 109.60/70. Shorts at strong resistance at 108.90/109.05 target 108.60, 108.40/35, perhaps as far as strong support at 108.25/15. Longs need stops below 180.00.
EURJPY tests strong 16-month trend line resistance at 131.40/60. Shorts need stops above 131.85. A break higher targets 1.3215/20 & 132.40/50.
Shorts at 131.40/60 target 131.20/10 & support at 130.90/80 for profit-taking. Further losses meet strong support at 130.40/30. Longs need stops below 130.20.
CADJPY unexpectedly through strong resistance at 8690/8710 targeting 8755/60 (hit)& 8800/10.
First support at 8730/20. Longs need stops below 8705.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
