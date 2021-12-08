Gold tests strong resistance at 1786/89 with stops above 1792. A break higher however targets 1798/1800 then very strong resistance at 1805/07.

USDJPY shorts at strong resistance at 113.60/70 target 113.30/20. Below 113.10 risks a slide to 112.845 before a test of strong support at 112.45/35.

CADJPY we have shorts at selling opportunity at 8975/90, with stops above 9000. A break higher targets 9035/45.

USDCAD broke 1.2735/15 targeting 1.2680 & strong support at1.2645/35...longs need stops below 1.2610. A break lower however targets 1.2575/65.