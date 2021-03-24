USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY rejected important resistance at 109.10/20 all last week. Outlookneutral/negative as we start to trade lower to 108.39.
EURJPY we have been calling lower from 1.3055/75. Yesterday we were lower aspredicted from our selling opportunity at 129.85/95 to support at 128.60/50. In factwe bottomed exactly here for another 130 pip profit on the day.
CADJPY held strong 100 month moving average resistance with a very clear bearishengulfing sell signal on Thursday. As predicted we headed lower to 8640/30 for aneasy 100 pip profit on the day.
Daily analysis
USDJPY shorts at 109.10/20 work as we edge very slowly to 108.50/40. Further lossestest 2nd support at 108.35/25. We could hold here initially but eventually a breaklower is expected targeting 108.00 & 107.75/65.
First resistance at 108.70/80. Shorts need stops above 108.95. Important longer termresistance at 109.20/30. Shorts need stops 109.40. Above is a buy signal targeting109.70/80.
EURJPY best support for today at 128.60/50. Try longs with stops below 128.25. Wehave 5 month trend line support at 128.00/90. A break below here however is a sellsignal targeting 127.25/15.
Longs at 128.60/50 target 128.80/129.00. Try shorts at 129.30/50 with stops above129.70.
CADJPY break below 86.80 was another sell signal targeting 86.40/30. We are testingbest support for today 8610/8590. Longs need stops below 8570. Be ready to sell abreak below here for 8550/40 & 8510/00.
Holding best support for today 8610/8590 targets 8645/55. If we continue higher lookfor 8680/85.
Chart
